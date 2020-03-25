Industrial power module

The components in a SIP-3 package represent cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements for the transient capability of a
24 V industrial voltage network. The new modules operate from 6 to 36 V input and generate a fixed output voltage of 3,3 or 5 V at a current of up to 1 A.
The FDSM series of MagI³C power modules are fully integrated DC-DC voltage converters with fixed output voltage. The modules comprise the power stage, controller, inductors and effective operational input and output capacitors. They also come with thermal overload and short circuit protection.
No external components are required for operation. The workload of circuit design is thus reduced to a minimum. This allows new applications to be brought to market quickly with very low development costs. The standard THT housing for easy mounting is pin-compatible with the L78x linear controllers.
The radiated and line-bound interference of the modules is below the limit set by the EMC standard EN55032/CISPR32 Class B. They were measured with verified filter combinations on the 17800FDSM EVAL board, which, like the power modules, is available from stock.
Read more...Miniature automotive MOSFETs 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of the 40 V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60 V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020. These miniature MOSFETs occupy just 10% ...
Read more...PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost ...
Read more...High-voltage MOSFET for low-frequency switching 25 March 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
With the introduction of the 600 V CoolMOS S7 SJ MOSFET family – uniquely fitting a 22 mΩ chip into an innovative SMD package – Infineon Technologies is aiming to set a new benchmark for power density, ...
Read more...Würth helps produce PCBs for ventilators 25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, News
The worldwide spread of the coronavirus is not only increasing the demand for personal protective equipment, but also for medical ventilators. In order to ensure the supply in Germany, the German government ...
Read more...915 MHz radio module 26 February 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik’s new Themisto-I radio module features high output power and can attain ranges of up to 10 km.
Proprietary network solutions for IIoT/M2M applications can be implemented in a short ...
Read more...Testing MPPT for photovoltaic inverters 26 February 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Whether or not the depletion of oil resources is a pseudo-proposition, the development of renewable energy and clean energy is a global consensus. China’s photovoltaic (PV) industry, for example, has ...