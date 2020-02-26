IPC revises five standards
25 March 2020
News
IPC announced the release of five newly revised standards covering several areas of the supply chain:
· IPC/WHMA-A-620D, Requirements and Acceptance for Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies.
· IPC-2223E, Sectional Design Standard for Flexible/Rigid-Flexible Printed Boards.
· IPC-2591-Version 1.1, Connected Factory Exchange (CFX).
· IPC-1791A, Trusted Electronic Designer, Fabricator and Assembler Requirements.
· IPC- 6012E, Qualification and Performance Specification for Rigid Printed Boards.
IPC/WHMA-A-620D provides several changes that were requested by the industry. The task group addressed the target conditions in the document by moving some conditions to acceptable criteria while other cases were moved to training. There are several new or revised graphics, the solderless wrap section was completely revised, and a new section was added for over-moulding of flexible flat ribbon.
IPC-2223E establishes the specific requirements for the design of flexible and rigid-flexible printed board applications and its forms of component mounting and interconnecting structures. Several figures have been updated, new sections and comments added on microvia stacking, and back-drilled holes and dual-row zero insertion fore (ZIF) connectors have been updated.
IPC-6012E establishes and defines the qualification and performance requirements for the fabrication of rigid printed boards. It provides new acceptance criteria for back-drilled holes, establishes new requirements for copper wrap plating of holes in new designs, and discusses reliability issues for microvia structures in Class 3 products.
IPC-2591 V1.1 establishes the requirements for the omnidirectional exchange of information between manufacturing processes and associated host systems for assembly manufacturing. It provides changes made to message sections, and message structure sections, adds Appendix A with a short description of all changes from V1.0, and Appendix B which provides acronyms and abbreviations.
IPC-1791A provides minimum requirements, policies and procedures for printed board design, fabrication and assembly organisations and/or companies to become trusted sources for markets requiring high levels of confidence in the integrity of delivered products. The new Appendix D covers requirements for trust certification of non-US electronic design, fabrication and assembly organisations, several sections have been updated from Scope through and including 3.0 – requirements, and classifications of Class I, 2 and 3 have been added.
For more information visit www.ipc.org
