Antenna switch with receive limiter

The receive section soft-limits the receive signal prior to the receive filter, which would reflect out-of-band interfering signals. The MASW-010370 can be used in conjunction with Macom’s MADL-011008 diode limiter, which would be located after the receive filter to fully protect the Rx LNA.

The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W pulsed signals at both the Tx and antenna ports. Low loss on the transmit side improves the overall efficiency of the transmit chain.

Further reading:

Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module

25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

RFiber adds specialist PCB manufacturer to its stable

25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

...

Read more...

Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade

25 March 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas

25 March 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

LPWA moduLPWA modules gain security and positioning featuresles gain security and positioning features

25 March 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Wireless power receiver

25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Wireless MCUs with built-in NFC

25 March 2020, Future Electronics , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Our 5G world in 2025: what to expect, how to make it happen

26 February 2020, Lambda Test , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Front end module for RF range extension

26 February 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

LoRa module with Bluetooth LE support

26 February 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range. The BluetoothRFiber Solutions recently announced the addition of Transline Technologies Inc. (TTI) to its growing portfolio of electronics and RF/microwave suppliers. “The addition of TTI adds a competitive and veryu-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications. The company’s lineup has added 54 new modelsu-blox has extended its SARA R4 family of LTE-M/NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular modules to include variants with the hardware and software features necessary to enable end-to-end security features and servicesThe STWLC68 is an integrated wireless power receiver suitable for portable applications and capable of managing up to 5 W of output power. The chip has been designed to support Qi 1.2.4 specificationsNXP Semiconductors has released the new JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that deliver ultra-low power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. TheThe complexity of 5G exacerbates known challenges and introduces challenges of a different nature to the network lifecycle approach, while the significance of investment and regulation should not be overlooked either.The nRF21540 is a ‘plug and play’ range extender offering enhanced link robustness with an integrated power amplifier (PA)/low noise amplifier (LNA) for use in Nordic Semiconductor’s low-power, short-rangeThe RAK4600 LoRa module is powered by an nRF52832 microcontroller from Nordic Semiconductor and an SX1276 LoRa chip from Semtech. It has ultra-low power consumption of 2,0 µA in sleep mode, high LoRa