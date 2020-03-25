Customisable industrial display

Topcon Positioning Group announces a pre-series release of its new OPUS B-Series display available for the developer, systems integrator and manufacturer market for user-interface design and implementation research. It is the first of a new family of displays designed for rapid, customisable implementation in agricultural, industrial and construction applications.

The display features a 5-inch touchscreen, aluminium housing and customisable frame that can support the colour and branding choices of the manufacturer incorporating it into their products. Its IP-66 rating and an operating range of -30°C to 75°C+ allow the display to be used in broad and extreme applications and environments.

The screen size, high-performance processor and moderate pricing place the new device between Topcon’s smaller A3 and larger A6 offerings. The display can be customised using familiar programming languages and tools including OPUS Projektor, CODESYS and C+/C++.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





