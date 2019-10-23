Connectors for industrial Ethernet connectivity

Hirose has agreed a partnership on the release of ix Industrial connectors by Amphenol. The ix Industrial brand is an ideal connection solution for factory and process automation, machine to machine communication, robotics, sensors, human interface devices and other devices needing Ethernet IIoT connectivity in an automated industrial environment due to its rugged, EMC resistant, IEC 61076-3-124 design and Cat.6A high-speed performance.
In the machine vision market, the ix Industrial has been certified as a GigE Vision standard connector. This global interface standard developed by the Automated Image Association (AIA) is a widely adopted interface standard for Ethernet (IEEE 802.3) communication standards. Furthermore an ix Industrial adaptor by Fluke Networks is also available. The adaptor is used by cable makers and installation contractors to test whether LAN cables satisfy Ethernet signal transmission.
Hirose’s ix Industrial, while already compatible with its development partner Harting’s ix Industrial connector, is also intermatable with Amphenol’s ix Industrial interface.
