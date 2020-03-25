Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade

u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 is designed for the increasing number of wireless high-speed connections that will be required in the vehicle. This ranges from ultra HD video infotainment streaming and screen mirroring, to wireless back-up cameras and cloud connectivity as well as vehicle systems maintenance and diagnostics. Bluetooth 5.1 provides direction finding along with long range, enabling applications such as keyless entry systems.
JODY W3 operates simultaneously at 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz to enable the highest possible performance in terms of data rates. The new Wi-Fi 6 standard also allows for a higher density of devices and less data congestion, precisely the environment found in the vehicle. Concurrent dual Wi-Fi together with Bluetooth ensure that optimal data transfer is achieved while maintaining stable and clear telephony links. Naturally, Wi-Fi 6 is backward-compatible with previous standards, enabling continued interoperability with legacy hardware.
The JODY W3 module series also provides simultaneous operation modes supporting Access Point (AP), with up to 32 stations, Station (STA) and Wi-Fi Direct (P2P). This opens up new approaches to the implementation of over-the-air (OTA) updates, wireless vehicle diagnostics, interaction with electric vehicle charging infrastructure and map updates. Security support for WPA3 is also implemented, delivering more robust authentication and increased cryptographic strength.
Offered in a compact 13,8 x 19,8 mm form factor, this new series is compatible with u-blox JODY W1 and JODY W2 modules. The module is automotive grade, conforming to AEC Q100 Grade 2.
Read more...Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range.
The Bluetooth ...
Read more...Antenna switch with receive limiter 26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...
Read more...Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications.
The company’s lineup has added 54 new models ...
Read more...LPWA modules gain security and positioning features 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has extended its SARA R4 family of LTE-M/NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular modules to include variants with the hardware and software features necessary to enable end-to-end security features and services ...
Read more...Wireless power receiver 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STWLC68 is an integrated wireless power receiver suitable for portable applications and capable of managing up to 5 W of output power. The chip has been designed to support Qi 1.2.4 specifications ...
Read more...Wireless MCUs with built-in NFC 25 March 2020, Future Electronics
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has released the new JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that deliver ultra-low power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. The ...
Read more...Our 5G world in 2025: what to expect, how to make it happen 26 February 2020, Lambda Test
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The complexity of 5G exacerbates known challenges and introduces challenges of a different nature to the network lifecycle approach, while the significance of investment and regulation should not be overlooked either.
Read more...Front end module for RF range extension 26 February 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF21540 is a ‘plug and play’ range extender offering enhanced link robustness with an integrated power amplifier (PA)/low noise amplifier (LNA) for use in Nordic Semiconductor’s low-power, short-range ...
Read more...LoRa module with Bluetooth LE support 26 February 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RAK4600 LoRa module is powered by an nRF52832 microcontroller from Nordic Semiconductor and an SX1276 LoRa chip from Semtech. It has ultra-low power consumption of 2,0 µA in sleep mode, high LoRa ...