Rectifier chip diodes

Portable electronics, communications, computing and video equipment manufacturers are challenging the semiconductor industry to develop increasingly power efficient solutions with smaller electronics components.

Bourns answered the call to meet these requirements with the release of six new low-profile rectifier diode series for general applications.

The Model CD214A-S1x, CD214A-RS1x, CD214A-FS1x and CD214A-R12000R series are available in a compact, low-profile surface mount package measuring 4,5 x 2,2 x 0,96 mm, and are intended to be mounted directly onto an FR4 printed circuit board. The devices fit the SMA (DO-214AC) footprint.

The Model CD214B-S2x and CD214B-S3x series are available in a compact, low-profile surface mount package measuring 5,2 x 3,6 x 1,1 mm, for mounting directly onto an FR4 printed circuit board. The devices fit the SMB (DO-214AA) footprint.

The most relevant applications include switch mode power supplies, portable equipment batteries, high-frequency rectification, DC-DC converters and telecommunications.

