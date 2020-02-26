Steering diode/TVS array for display interfaces

ProTek Devices has introduced a new steering diode transient voltage suppressor (TVS) array for circuit protection across popular consumer electronic display interfaces. The new PUSB403 device is ideal for USB 1.0, 2.0, 3.0 and 3.1 and for HDMI 1.4 and 2.0 on UHD and 4K displays.
The new steering diode/TVS array offers an ultra-low capacitance of 0,15 pF typical for I/O-I/O and 0,45 pF typical for I/O-GND. ProTek Devices’ PUSB403 also meets IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD): air ±16 kV, contact ±16 kV; and 61000-4-4 (EFT); as well as 61000-4-5 (lightning).
The circuit protection device protects up to four lines and offers low leakage current of less than 100 nA. Also, at higher operating frequencies or faster edge rates, insertion loss and signal integrity are a major concern. This device, in conjunction with passive components integrated into a TVS/ filter network, can be used for EMI/RFI protection. The PUSB403 is also RoHS and REACH compliant.
Operating and storage temperature is rated at -40°C to 85°C. Peak pulse current, at 8/20 microseconds, is 6 A. Other ideal applications benefitting from the PUSB403’s features can include gigabit Ethernet, DVI and telecommunications equipment interfaces.
