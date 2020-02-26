Categories

Steering diode/TVS array for display interfaces

25 March 2020 Circuit & System Protection

ProTek Devices has introduced a new steering diode transient voltage suppressor (TVS) array for circuit protection across popular consumer electronic display interfaces. The new PUSB403 device is ideal for USB 1.0, 2.0, 3.0 and 3.1 and for HDMI 1.4 and 2.0 on UHD and 4K displays.

The new steering diode/TVS array offers an ultra-low capacitance of 0,15 pF typical for I/O-I/O and 0,45 pF typical for I/O-GND. ProTek Devices’ PUSB403 also meets IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD): air ±16 kV, contact ±16 kV; and 61000-4-4 (EFT); as well as 61000-4-5 (lightning).

The circuit protection device protects up to four lines and offers low leakage current of less than 100 nA. Also, at higher operating frequencies or faster edge rates, insertion loss and signal integrity are a major concern. This device, in conjunction with passive components integrated into a TVS/ filter network, can be used for EMI/RFI protection. The PUSB403 is also RoHS and REACH compliant.

Operating and storage temperature is rated at -40°C to 85°C. Peak pulse current, at 8/20 microseconds, is 6 A. Other ideal applications benefitting from the PUSB403’s features can include gigabit Ethernet, DVI and telecommunications equipment interfaces.

For more information contact Jeva Narian, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, jnarian@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Further reading:

Power delivery over USB Type-C will open up new applications
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
The enablement of SuperSpeed is just one reason why we can expect the USB interface to dominate for many years to come, but power delivery must also be a major factor in that.

Read more...
STM32CubeMonitor for runtime variable monitoring
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Design Automation
The STM32CubeMonitor family of tools helps to fine-tune and diagnose STM32 applications at runtime by reading and visualising their variables in real time. In addition to specialised versions (power, ...

Read more...
Looking beyond radar, the car’s virtual eye
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , News
Faster, higher-resolution radar sensors have enabled the next generation of driver assistance technologies through improvements in vehicle safety and comfort in view.

Read more...
Rectifier chip diodes
25 March 2020, Electrocomp , Circuit & System Protection
Portable electronics, communications, computing and video equipment manufacturers are challenging the semiconductor industry to develop increasingly power efficient solutions with smaller electronics ...

Read more...
Wireless power receiver
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STWLC68 is an integrated wireless power receiver suitable for portable applications and capable of managing up to 5 W of output power. The chip has been designed to support Qi 1.2.4 specifications ...

Read more...
NVIDIA-powered computing for AI at the edge
26 February 2020, Altron Arrow , Computer/Embedded Technology
The AI revolution is transforming industries, reaching products that are smaller and more affordable than ever before. Many companies have been constrained by the challenges of size, power, and AI compute ...

Read more...
USB Type-C port protector
26 February 2020, Altron Arrow , Circuit & System Protection
Designers can easily migrate small electronic devices from legacy USB Micro-A or Micro-B interconnects to the latest Type-C style with the STMicroelectronics TCPP01-M12 port protector, which satisfies ...

Read more...
MCUs for new-generation smart objects
26 February 2020, Altron Arrow , DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ latest STM32H7A3, STM32H7B3, and STM32H7B0 Value Line microcontrollers (MCUs) combine 280 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 core performance, high memory density, and power savings for future generations ...

Read more...
Video reel: TouchGFX GUI software
26 February 2020, Altron Arrow , Multimedia, Videos
This video from STMicroelectronics shows how you can download the free TouchGFX GUI software, try the out-of-the-box supported STM32H7B3I-DK, and eliminate the need for external RAM, when developing your ...

Read more...
Spring finger stocks and contact gaskets
26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics , Circuit & System Protection
Kemtron’s beryllium copper (BeCu) spring finger stocks and contact gaskets are manufactured by punching or etching a thin BeCu strip which is pressed and formed into the required final shape and then ...

Read more...










