Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas

25 March 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications.

The company’s lineup has added 54 new models and now covers broad operating frequency ranges from 1,7 to 220 GHz, provides nominal gain ranging from 0 dBi to 40 dBi and features a variety of different waveguide sizes.

Five new categories of high-frequency waveguide antennas are now available to address point-to-point and point-to-multi-point wireless applications, including probe waveguide antennas to 170 GHz with 6,5 dBi of gain, dual polarised waveguide antennas to 110 GHz with 13-20 dBi of gain, corner reflector antennas with 0,02 m2-16 000 m2 radar cross sections, sector waveguide antennas to 40 GHz with 6 dBi of gain as well as a series of waveguide antenna mounting fixtures designed to work with UG383/U,UG385/U, UG387/U, UG595/U, UG599/U and UG1530/U flanges.

In addition to introducing four entirely new categories of waveguide antennas, Pasternack has also added 19 models to its existing categories of scalar feed horn and omnidirectional waveguide antennas.

