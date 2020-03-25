Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

High-voltage MOSFET for low-frequency switching

25 March 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

With the introduction of the 600 V CoolMOS S7 SJ MOSFET family – uniquely fitting a 22 mΩ chip into an innovative SMD package – Infineon Technologies is aiming to set a new benchmark for power density, while also addressing new markets.

The S7 sets a high standard in solid-state relay and smart circuit breaker design, offering an extremely low RDS(on) and a figure of merit at a price point that meet the needs of designers and their end markets. What’s more, a solid-state relay can be far smaller than an electromechanical alternative, leading to a reduction in volume of over 95%.

Static switching applications, like active bridge rectification, inverter stages, in-rush relays, PLCs, solid-state circuit breakers and relays can benefit from the device’s low conduction losses and price/performance ratio.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.arrow.altech.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power delivery over USB Type-C will open up new applications
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
The enablement of SuperSpeed is just one reason why we can expect the USB interface to dominate for many years to come, but power delivery must also be a major factor in that.

Read more...
Industrial power module
25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos , Power Electronics / Power Management
The components in a SIP-3 package represent cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements for the transient capability of a 24 V industrial voltage network. The new modules operate from 6 to 36 V ...

Read more...
Complete design solution for energy efficient motor driving system
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , Power Electronics / Power Management
Electric motors are a powerhouse user of electricity worldwide, accounting for about two-thirds of industrial electricity consumption. The International Energy Agency reports that electric motors account ...

Read more...
Miniature automotive MOSFETs
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of the 40 V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60 V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020. These miniature MOSFETs occupy just 10% ...

Read more...
PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies
25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost ...

Read more...
Hybrid capacitors combine the best of both worlds
26 February 2020, Avnet South Africa , Power Electronics / Power Management
The different properties of EDLCs, Li-ion batteries and Li-ion capacitors suits each technology to various different applications.

Read more...
Testing MPPT for photovoltaic inverters
26 February 2020, Conical Technologies , Power Electronics / Power Management
Whether or not the depletion of oil resources is a pseudo-proposition, the development of renewable energy and clean energy is a global consensus. China’s photovoltaic (PV) industry, for example, has ...

Read more...
Energy independence – reliable solutions for ‘here and now’
26 February 2020, Forbatt SA , Power Electronics / Power Management
Energy is the lifeblood of the economy and it impacts all sectors of society, including individual citizens. There has been a great push towards an integrated energy plan that ensures current and future ...

Read more...
Battery pack design considerations for rechargeable solutions
26 February 2020, Just Batteries , Power Electronics / Power Management
Considerations have to be weighed up when doing this: the energy density of Li-ion is higher than that of LiFePO, but LiFePO4 is much safer and has a voltage range that makes it a direct replacement for lead acid batteries.

Read more...
Programmable DC power supply
26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power announced a new single-output programmable DC power supply that is ideal for use in a wide variety of applications including laboratory, production, and embedded test and measurement. Multiple ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved