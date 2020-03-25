High-voltage MOSFET for low-frequency switching
25 March 2020
Power Electronics / Power Management
With the introduction of the 600 V CoolMOS S7 SJ MOSFET family – uniquely fitting a 22 mΩ chip into an innovative SMD package – Infineon Technologies is aiming to set a new benchmark for power density, while also addressing new markets.
The S7 sets a high standard in solid-state relay and smart circuit breaker design, offering an extremely low RDS(on) and a figure of merit at a price point that meet the needs of designers and their end markets. What’s more, a solid-state relay can be far smaller than an electromechanical alternative, leading to a reduction in volume of over 95%.
Static switching applications, like active bridge rectification, inverter stages, in-rush relays, PLCs, solid-state circuit breakers and relays can benefit from the device’s low conduction losses and price/performance ratio.
For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.arrow.altech.co.za
Further reading:
Power delivery over USB Type-C will open up new applications
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The enablement of SuperSpeed is just one reason why we can expect the USB interface to dominate for many years to come, but power delivery must also be a major factor in that.
Read more...
Industrial power module
25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The components in a SIP-3 package represent cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements for the transient capability of a
24 V industrial voltage network. The new modules operate from 6 to 36 V ...
Read more...
Complete design solution for energy efficient motor driving system
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Electric motors are a powerhouse user of electricity worldwide, accounting for about two-thirds of industrial electricity consumption. The International Energy Agency reports that electric motors account ...
Read more...
Miniature automotive MOSFETs
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of the 40 V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60 V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020. These miniature MOSFETs occupy just 10% ...
Read more...
PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies
25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost ...
Read more...
Hybrid capacitors combine the best of both worlds
26 February 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The different properties of EDLCs, Li-ion batteries and Li-ion capacitors suits each technology to various different applications.
Read more...
Testing MPPT for photovoltaic inverters
26 February 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Whether or not the depletion of oil resources is a pseudo-proposition, the development of renewable energy and clean energy is a global consensus. China’s photovoltaic (PV) industry, for example, has ...
Read more...
Energy independence – reliable solutions for ‘here and now’
26 February 2020, Forbatt SA
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Energy is the lifeblood of the economy and it impacts all sectors of society, including individual citizens. There has been a great push towards an integrated energy plan that ensures current and future ...
Read more...
Battery pack design considerations for rechargeable solutions
26 February 2020, Just Batteries
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Considerations have to be weighed up when doing this: the energy density of Li-ion is higher than that of LiFePO, but LiFePO4
is much safer and has a voltage range that makes it a direct replacement for lead acid batteries.
Read more...
Programmable DC power supply
26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power announced a new single-output programmable DC power supply that is ideal for use in a wide variety of applications including laboratory, production, and embedded test and measurement. Multiple ...
Read more...