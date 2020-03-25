LPWA modules gain security and positioning features

u-blox has extended its SARA R4 family of LTE-M/NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular modules to include variants with the hardware and software features necessary to enable end-to-end security features and services for Internet of Things (IoT) data, devices, and ecosystems.
The SARA R4 series is ideal for a wide range of mission critical IoT solutions such as connected healthcare, industrial monitoring, point-of-sale and vending terminals, tracking and telematics devices, as well as smart lighting solutions and building automation.
Security features include a unique and immutable root of trust (RoT) for each device, as well as access to a scalable pre-shared key (PSK) management system. This provides the foundation for a trusted set of advanced security functionalities to enable data encryption and decryption, both on device as well as from device to cloud.
Read more...Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range.
The Bluetooth ...
Read more...Antenna switch with receive limiter 26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...
Read more...Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade 25 March 2020, RF Design
u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 ...
Read more...Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas 25 March 2020, RF Design
Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications.
The company’s lineup has added 54 new models ...
Read more...Wireless power receiver 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
The STWLC68 is an integrated wireless power receiver suitable for portable applications and capable of managing up to 5 W of output power. The chip has been designed to support Qi 1.2.4 specifications ...
Read more...Wireless MCUs with built-in NFC 25 March 2020, Future Electronics
NXP Semiconductors has released the new JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that deliver ultra-low power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. The ...
Read more...Our 5G world in 2025: what to expect, how to make it happen 26 February 2020, Lambda Test
The complexity of 5G exacerbates known challenges and introduces challenges of a different nature to the network lifecycle approach, while the significance of investment and regulation should not be overlooked either.
Read more...Front end module for RF range extension 26 February 2020, RF Design
The nRF21540 is a ‘plug and play’ range extender offering enhanced link robustness with an integrated power amplifier (PA)/low noise amplifier (LNA) for use in Nordic Semiconductor’s low-power, short-range ...
Read more...LoRa module with Bluetooth LE support 26 February 2020, iCorp Technologies
The RAK4600 LoRa module is powered by an nRF52832 microcontroller from Nordic Semiconductor and an SX1276 LoRa chip from Semtech. It has ultra-low power consumption of 2,0 µA in sleep mode, high LoRa ...