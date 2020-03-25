LPWA modules gain security and positioning features

25 March 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

u-blox has extended its SARA R4 family of LTE-M/NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular modules to include variants with the hardware and software features necessary to enable end-to-end security features and services for Internet of Things (IoT) data, devices, and ecosystems.

The SARA R4 series is ideal for a wide range of mission critical IoT solutions such as connected healthcare, industrial monitoring, point-of-sale and vending terminals, tracking and telematics devices, as well as smart lighting solutions and building automation.

Security features include a unique and immutable root of trust (RoT) for each device, as well as access to a scalable pre-shared key (PSK) management system. This provides the foundation for a trusted set of advanced security functionalities to enable data encryption and decryption, both on device as well as from device to cloud.

