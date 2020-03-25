Categories

Wireless power receiver

25 March 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The STWLC68 is an integrated wireless power receiver suitable for portable applications and capable of managing up to 5 W of output power. The chip has been designed to support Qi 1.2.4 specifications for inductive communication protocol and base power profile (BPP).

The STMicroelectronics chip shows excellent efficiency performance thanks to the integrated low-loss synchronous rectifier and the low drop-out linear regulator: both elements are dynamically managed by the digital core to minimise the overall power dissipation over a wide range of output load conditions.

Through the I2C interface, the user can access and modify different configuration parameters, tailoring the operation of the device to the needs of custom applications. The configuration parameters can be saved in the embedded OTP memory and automatically retrieved at power-up, allowing the STWLC68 to operate as a standalone device. The STWLC68 is housed in a chip-scale package to fit real-estate solutions in wearable devices.

For more information contact Robin Scholes, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rscholes@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


