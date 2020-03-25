The STWLC68 is an integrated wireless power receiver suitable for portable applications and capable of managing up to 5 W of output power. The chip has been designed to support Qi 1.2.4 specifications for inductive communication protocol and base power profile (BPP).
The STMicroelectronics chip shows excellent efficiency performance thanks to the integrated low-loss synchronous rectifier and the low drop-out linear regulator: both elements are dynamically managed by the digital core to minimise the overall power dissipation over a wide range of output load conditions.
Through the I2C interface, the user can access and modify different configuration parameters, tailoring the operation of the device to the needs of custom applications. The configuration parameters can be saved in the embedded OTP memory and automatically retrieved at power-up, allowing the STWLC68 to operate as a standalone device. The STWLC68 is housed in a chip-scale package to fit real-estate solutions in wearable devices.
STM32CubeMonitor for runtime variable monitoring 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
The STM32CubeMonitor family of tools helps to fine-tune and diagnose STM32 applications at runtime by reading and visualising their variables in real time. In addition to specialised versions (power, ...
Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range.
The Bluetooth ...
Antenna switch with receive limiter 26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...
Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade 25 March 2020, RF Design
u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 ...
Steering diode/TVS array for display interfaces 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
ProTek Devices has introduced a new steering diode transient voltage suppressor (TVS) array for circuit protection across popular consumer electronic display interfaces. The new PUSB403 device is ideal ...
Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas 25 March 2020, RF Design
Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications.
The company’s lineup has added 54 new models ...
LPWA modules gain security and positioning features 25 March 2020, RF Design
u-blox has extended its SARA R4 family of LTE-M/NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular modules to include variants with the hardware and software features necessary to enable end-to-end security features and services ...
Wireless MCUs with built-in NFC 25 March 2020, Future Electronics
NXP Semiconductors has released the new JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that deliver ultra-low power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. The ...