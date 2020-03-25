Wireless MCUs with built-in NFC

25 March 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

NXP Semiconductors has released the new JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that deliver ultra-low power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. The devices provide an integrated NFC NTAG while supporting a wide operating temperature range (-40°C to +125°C). They also include MCU peripherals making them ideal for smart home, building automation, sensor network, smart lighting and numerous other battery-powered applications.

The JN5188 and JN5189 are powered by an Arm Cortex-M4 running at 48 MHz and include up to 640 KB of onboard flash and 152 KB SRAM, providing storage space and flexibility for complex applications and software over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The optional NFC NTAG provides standardised out-of-band communications to dramatically simplify the pairing process. Users tap a JN5189T/JN518T-based Internet-of-Things (IoT) device to an NFC reader for quick connection to a Zigbee and/or Thread network. The integrated NFC NTAG also allows for powerless access to devices for system diagnostics and device commissioning.

For more information contact Future Electronics, +27 21 421 8292, marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com, www.futureelectronics.com

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





