Video reel: Compact fanless PC cooling technology

Video reel: SensorTile.box

25 March 2020

Video reel: Skin-detection software could improve smartphone security

25 March 2020

Video reel: TouchGFX GUI software

26 February 2020

Video reel: 'Engineering Big Ideas'

26 February 2020

Video Reel: MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory

29 January 2020

Video Reel: Apple watch scan

25 November 2019

Video Reel: Neighbourhood fire alarm

25 November 2019

Video Reel: SeeBlocks in action

25 November 2019

Video Reel: Lithium-ion batteries - Thermal runaway

25 November 2019

Online training: Battery Safety and Protection Overview

23 October 2019

This one-hour webinar recording introduces STMicroelectronics’ SensorTile.box, a ready-to-use sensor kit for developing and using applications based on remote motion and environmental sensor data for wireless IoT and wearable sensor applications.Smartphones such as the iPhone and Pixel allow users to unlock the device with their faces but sometimes that software can be fooled. Software company TrinamiX has developed an alternative that it saysThis video from STMicroelectronics shows how you can download the free TouchGFX GUI software, try the out-of-the-box supported STM32H7B3I-DK, and eliminate the need for external RAM, when developing yourMouser Electronics has released the final instalment of its award-winning ‘Engineering Big Ideas’ video series, presented by celebrity engineer and television presenter Grant Imahara.A team from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) came up with a surprisingly simple scheme for swarms of robots to achieve a true hive-like mind of coordination: self-assemblingNot many people own one, and even fewer people want to, but there’s no doubting that the Apple Watch 5 is an astonishing engineering feat. The teardown supremoes at System Plus Consulting performed aFires are common and spread quickly in informal settlements where homes are packed tightly together. This video from the BBC features a South African company that designed an alarm to warn whole neighbourhoodsLocal company K Measure, as part of its Seebox developments, has developed a new educational innovation to make electronic circuit building quick, easy and intuitive for the learner. With SeeBlocks, buildingOne of the most controversial issues with lithium-ion batteries is their tendency to suffer thermal runaway. Some of the most egregious cases of this phenomenon occurred when so-called ‘hoverboards’ tookSo many of the portable devices, electronic equipment, and tools we use every day are powered with lithium-ion battery systems. But one challenge for engineers who design these lithium-ion-powered products