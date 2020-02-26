Categories

News



Testerion to represent ITW EAE in SA

25 March 2020 News

ITW EAE announced a new extended partnership agreement with Testerion South Africa to represent and distribute all ITW EAE equipment including MPM printers, Camalot dispensers, Electrovert soldering systems, and Vitronics Soltec soldering systems throughout South Africa. The agreement becomes effective 1 April 2020.

In making the announcement, Wim Schouten, sales manager for ITW EAE, said, “This is an important step for the ITW EAE presence in South Africa. Testerion has already proven to be a first-class distributor for printing and soldering systems. Testerion will now be able to offer our full range of first-class products to the South African market. Testerion’s skilled and enthusiastic team and focus on customer satisfaction is a perfect match with our values.”

Peter Vichos, managing director of Testerion, added, “We are delighted to work with such a high-quality organisation as ITW EAE whose range of printers, dispensers and soldering solution systems are well known for their leading-edge technology and reliability. Our goal is to represent high-quality companies and ITW EAE certainly fits into this category”.

Testerion will be responsible for sales, service and spare parts for MPM printers, Camelot dispensers, Vitronics Soltec wave, reflow and selective equipment, plus Electrovert soldering solutions and cleaners, serviced from Testerion’s offices in Johannesburg.

For more information contact Peter Vichos, Testerion, +27 11 704 3020, info@testerion.co.za, www.testerion.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 704 3020
Fax: 086 555 0111
Email: info@testerion.co.za
www: www.testerion.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Testerion


