Automotive-grade optocoupler

25 March 2020 Opto-Electronics

Vishay introduced a new automotive-grade phototransistor optocoupler that combines a high current transfer ratio (CTR) range from 50% to 600% with a low forward current of 1 mA in the compact SOP-4 mini-flat package.

Offering 80% lower forward current than the previous-generation solution, the VOMA618A is designed to save energy in automotive and high-reliability applications, while its low-profile package saves board space. The AEC-Q101 qualified device is optimised for galvanic and noise isolation, signal transmission, battery management, 48 V boardnets, and system control in hybrid and electric vehicles.

The VOMA618A features a GaAlAs infrared emitting diode that is optically coupled to a silicon phototransistor. Its SOP-4 mini-flat package provides a 3750 V isolation voltage rating and creepage and clearance distance of greater than 5 mm. Offering low coupling capacitance of 1,2 pF, the device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.arrow.altech.co.za

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





