The CT0404ALN1WB1 from Smiths interconnect is a wire-bondable chip termination that operates from DC to 42,5 GHz. It can handle up to 5 Watts of input power and has a VSWR of 1,25:1.
This thin-film termination measures 1,016 x 1,016 x 0,381 mm and is available in a tape-and-reel or waffle packaging. It is ideal for use in amplifier circuits, isolators, transmit/receive modules, up/down converters, satellite communications, radars, and instrumentation applications.
Bluetooth module offers millimetre-level radar distance ranging 25 March 2020
Nordic Semiconductor recently announced that Lund, Sweden-based Acconeer, a developer of high-tech sensor-based solutions, has selected Nordic's nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth ...
Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range.
The Bluetooth ...
Antenna switch with receive limiter 26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...
Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade 25 March 2020, RF Design
u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 ...
Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas 25 March 2020, RF Design
Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications.
The company's lineup has added 54 new models ...
LPWA modules gain security and positioning features 25 March 2020, RF Design
u-blox has extended its SARA R4 family of LTE-M/NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular modules to include variants with the hardware and software features necessary to enable end-to-end security features and services ...
Wireless power receiver 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
The STWLC68 is an integrated wireless power receiver suitable for portable applications and capable of managing up to 5 W of output power. The chip has been designed to support Qi 1.2.4 specifications ...
Wireless MCUs with built-in NFC 25 March 2020, Future Electronics
NXP Semiconductors has released the new JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that deliver ultra-low power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. The ...
Q-band chip attenuators 25 March 2020, RF Design
The TT5 series from Smiths Interconnect are Q-band chip attenuators that operate from DC to 18 GHz. The broadband attenuators are available in attenuation values from 0 to 20 dB in 0,5 dB increments and ...