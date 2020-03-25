Energy-saving sub-1 GHz transmitter chip

STMicroelectronics’ S2-LPTX is a high-performance, ultra low-power RF transmitter, intended for RF wireless applications in the sub-1 GHz band. It is designed to operate in both the licence-free ISM and SRD frequency bands at 433, 868 and 920 MHz, but can also be programmed to operate at other additional frequencies in the 413-479 MHz and 826-958 MHz ranges.
The S2-LPTX supports different modulation schemes: 2(G)FSK, 4(G)FSK, OOK and ASK. The air data rate is programmable from 0,1 to 500 Kbps. The S2-LPTX meets the regulatory requirements applicable in territories worldwide, including Europe, Japan, China and the USA.
ADC for harsh industrial environments 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADC120 is a low-power, eight-channel pure CMOS 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) specified for conversion from 50 KSps to 1 MSps, tested at 1 MSps. The architecture is based on a successive-approximation ...
STM32CubeMonitor for runtime variable monitoring 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
The STM32CubeMonitor family of tools helps to fine-tune and diagnose STM32 applications at runtime by reading and visualising their variables in real time. In addition to specialised versions (power, ...
Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range.
The Bluetooth ...
Antenna switch with receive limiter 26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...
Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 ...
Steering diode/TVS array for display interfaces 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
ProTek Devices has introduced a new steering diode transient voltage suppressor (TVS) array for circuit protection across popular consumer electronic display interfaces. The new PUSB403 device is ideal ...
Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications.

The company's lineup has added 54 new models
The company’s lineup has added 54 new models ...