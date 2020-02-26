SMD fuse with automotive qualification

Further reading:

Electrocomp launches new website

25 March 2020, Electrocomp , News

...

Read more...

Elegant and functional handheld enclosures

25 March 2020, Electrocomp , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

...

Read more...

Rectifier chip diodes

25 March 2020, Electrocomp , Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

Steering diode/TVS array for display interfaces

25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

Innovative power capacitor technologies for wide band-gap semiconductors

26 February 2020, Electrocomp , Passive Components

...

Read more...

USB Type-C port protector

26 February 2020, Altron Arrow , Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

Electrocomp launches new website

26 February 2020, Electrocomp , News

...

Read more...

Automotive-compliant power transformers

26 February 2020, Electrocomp , Passive Components

...

Read more...

Spring finger stocks and contact gaskets

26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics , Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

Ultra-low pressure sensor

26 February 2020, Electrocomp , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

...

Read more...

Electrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see theirHammond Electronics has launched its new 1552 family of handheld enclosures. Initially available in six sizes, the IP54 rated UL94-V0 flame-retardant ABS enclosure features an ergonomic design that fitsPortable electronics, communications, computing and video equipment manufacturers are challenging the semiconductor industry to develop increasingly power efficient solutions with smaller electronicsProTek Devices has introduced a new steering diode transient voltage suppressor (TVS) array for circuit protection across popular consumer electronic display interfaces. The new PUSB403 device is idealConventional semiconductors based on silicon are being replaced by wide band-gap (WBG) technologies based on GaN (gallium nitride) and SiC (silicon carbide). These demand a great deal from the passiveDesigners can easily migrate small electronic devices from legacy USB Micro-A or Micro-B interconnects to the latest Type-C style with the STMicroelectronics TCPP01-M12 port protector, which satisfiesElectrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see theirBourns’ inductive components product line is introducing the high clearance/creepage distance isolation power transformer Model HCT Series. These AEC-Q200 compliant high-voltage isolation push-pull transformersKemtron’s beryllium copper (BeCu) spring finger stocks and contact gaskets are manufactured by punching or etching a thin BeCu strip which is pressed and formed into the required final shape and thenBourns’ Sensors & Controls product line is introducing a new series of pressure sensors based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. The Model BPS125 is 3,3 V capable and is calibrated for