Circuit & System Protection



SMD fuse with automotive qualification

25 March 2020 Circuit & System Protection

Bourns announced the introduction of two new series of AEC-Q200 compliant SMD fuses to complement its already successful line of SinglFuse SMD Fuse products.


The new Model SF-0603HIA-M and SF-1206HIA-M series utilise Bourns’ popular multilayer ceramic design for enhanced voltage and current handling capabilities in small 0603 and 1206 package sizes. Both families are fully compliant with Bourns’ internal AEC-Q200 equivalent test procedures to ensure performance robustness in certain harsh environments including industrial, medical (low to medium risk), telecom and battery management systems applications, among others.


Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: andrew@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Electrocomp


