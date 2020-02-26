Conical Technologies becomes official Ranatec distributor

25 March 2020 News

Ranatec has entered a reseller agreement with Conical Technologies. The supplier of electronics components will market and sell Ranatec’s portfolio of niche RF and microwave test and measurement equipment in the South African market.

Conical Technologies specialises in electronic component distribution – including hard-to-find, factory-allocated and unique products and application-specific components for the Satcom industry,

“We are delighted to welcome Conical Technologies to our strategic family of resellers,” confirms Magnus Killian, CEO, Ranatec. “Conical’s local expertise and well-established position, combined with Ranatec’s unique portfolio of test and measurement equipment, will create a winning formula for serving test houses and manufacturers in the South African market with best-of-breed tools from Ranatec.”

Ranatec designs and manufactures unique RF test and measurement equipment and microwave applications in verification and production environments. The Ranatec product line includes electronically tuneable band rejection filters, fading emulators, carrier-to-noise generators and shielded LAN/USB/HDMI feedthrough filters, to name but a few.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

