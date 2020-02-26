Conical Technologies becomes official Ranatec distributor

Ranatec has entered a reseller agreement with Conical Technologies. The supplier of electronics components will market and sell Ranatec’s portfolio of niche RF and microwave test and measurement equipment in the South African market.
Conical Technologies specialises in electronic component distribution – including hard-to-find, factory-allocated and unique products and application-specific components for the Satcom industry,
“We are delighted to welcome Conical Technologies to our strategic family of resellers,” confirms Magnus Killian, CEO, Ranatec. “Conical’s local expertise and well-established position, combined with Ranatec’s unique portfolio of test and measurement equipment, will create a winning formula for serving test houses and manufacturers in the South African market with best-of-breed tools from Ranatec.”
Ranatec designs and manufactures unique RF test and measurement equipment and microwave applications in verification and production environments. The Ranatec product line includes electronically tuneable band rejection filters, fading emulators, carrier-to-noise generators and shielded LAN/USB/HDMI feedthrough filters, to name but a few.
Read more...Electronics news digest 25 March 2020
, News OverseasBusiness
• ams reported record revenues and results for full year 2019, with revenues up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeding expectations with strong adjusted operating ...
Read more...XinaBox – Reaching for the stars 25 March 2020, RS Components (SA)
, News
From collecting data in sub-zero Antarctica to rapid circuit prototyping on the International Space Station this South African company is reinventing the way we approach IoT while inspiring students to follow STEM careers.
Read more...Electrocomp launches new website 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, News
Electrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see their ...
Read more...Disposing of e-waste in space 26 February 2020
, News
According to BBC, there are over half a million pieces of debris floating around the Earth’s orbit. Most debris within the atmosphere are lost parts from space crafts, disused rocket stages or waste from ...
Read more...IPC revises five standards 26 February 2020
, News
IPC announced the release of five newly revised standards covering several areas of the supply chain: · IPC/WHMA-A-620D, Requirements and Acceptance for Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies.
· IPC-2223E, ...
Read more...Testerion to represent ITW EAE in SA 26 February 2020, Testerion
, News
ITW EAE announced a new extended partnership agreement with Testerion South Africa to represent and distribute all ITW EAE equipment including MPM printers, Camalot dispensers, Electrovert soldering systems, ...
Read more...Würth helps produce PCBs for ventilators 25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, News
The worldwide spread of the coronavirus is not only increasing the demand for personal protective equipment, but also for medical ventilators. In order to ensure the supply in Germany, the German government ...