Wi-Fi MCU with USB OTG interface

ESP32-S2-WROOM and ESP32-S2-WROOM-I are two powerful, generic Wi-Fi microcontroller (MCU) modules that have a rich set of peripherals. Made by Espressif Systems, they are an ideal choice for a wide variety of application scenarios relating to Internet of Things (IoT), wearable electronics and smart home.

ESP32-S2-WROOM comes with a PCB antenna and ESP32-S2-WROOM-I with an IPEX antenna. They both feature a 4 MB external SPI Flash memory.

At the core of these modules is ESP32-S2, an Xtensa 32-bit LX7 CPU that operates at up to 240 MHz. The user can power off the CPU and make use of the low-power co-processor to constantly monitor the peripherals for changes or crossing of thresholds.

ESP32-S2 integrates a rich set of peripherals, ranging from SPI, I²S, UART, I²C, LED PWM, LCD, camera interface, ADC, DAC, touch sensor, temperature sensor, as well as up to 43 GPIOs. It also includes a full-speed USB On-The-Go (OTG) interface to enable USB communication.

