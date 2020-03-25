Chassis and DIN rail DC-DC converters

XP Power has announced the availability of two new series of wide range input DC-DC converters. Their flexible specification allows devices with incompatible voltages to be easily integrated into industrial systems.

The DTJ15 and DTJ20 series are designed for convenience of installation and operation. They can be installed to a chassis or DIN rail and connected via screw terminals and require no additional components for protection or EMC compliance.

The series offers 15 W or 20 W of power and suit a wide variety of applications including process monitoring and control, industrial robotics, elevators and moving walkways, safety monitoring, gaming systems, door control, communications and telemetry, to name just a few.

A key feature of the new DC-DC converters is their wide (4:1) input range covering 9 V d.c. to 36 V d.c. and 18 V d.c. to 75 V d.c., ideal for a variety of input sources including multiple nominal battery voltages and vehicle supplies, negating the need for multiple DC-DC solutions.

Both series offer a total of 14 variants with single-output (3,3 V, 5,0 V, 12,0 V and 15,0 V) and dual-output (±5,0 V, ±12,0 V and ±15,0 V) options in both input ranges. The single-output types allow the output voltage to be trimmed by ±10% to accommodate voltage drops in cabling when the load is located remotely. A remote on/off enables the DC-DC converters to be controlled by software, allowing remotely located installations to be operated efficiently.

Reverse polarity protection provides peace of mind in case the devices are inadvertently wired incorrectly during installation while built-in input and output protection ensures that the load and the DC-DC converter are always protected during any fault condition.

Compliance with EN55032 Class A without the need for any external components means that no additional work is required during installation to achieve EMC compliance. The DC-DC converters can operate at temperatures as high as 100ºC, allowing use in harsh environments as well as within sealed environments (such as IP67 enclosures) where there is no forced airflow. The ability to operate at altitudes up to 5000 m ensures that the DTJ15 and DTJ20 can be deployed worldwide.

