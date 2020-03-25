Ultrafast recovery rectifiers

Vishay has expanded its offering of Fred Pt Ultrafast recovery rectifiers with eight new 100 V and 200 V devices in the eSMP series SlimSMAW (DO-221AD) package with a low 0,9 mm profile. Footprint-compatible with the common SOD-128, the diodes feature larger lead widths than devices in the SlimSMA for increased reliability.

The 2 A and 3 A rectifiers released today offer high current density, while their wide leads provide stronger adhesion to the PCB and improve automated optical inspection (AOI) in automotive systems. FRED Pt Ultrafast technology enables ultrafast recovery times down to 16 ns at T J = 25°C, reduced Q rr to 20 nC, and soft recovery features over the entire working temperature range of ‑55°C to +175°C.

Available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions, the rectifiers feature low forward voltage drop down to 0,69 V, which reduces power losses and improves efficiency in high-frequency inverters, DC-DC converters, freewheeling diodes and power factor correction in automotive engine control units (ECU), anti-lock braking systems (ABS), HID and LED lighting and telecom and industrial power supplies.

The devices offer an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of +260°C. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the diodes are ideal for automated placement.

