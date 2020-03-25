UWB + 2,4 GHz antenna

Adding more functionality to handheld, worn, portable devices in ever-shrinking form factors has limited the antenna performance achievable on such small devices.
These devices, such as keyless remote entry (keyfob), portable payment systems, asset tracking and location services, need the necessary range to perform correctly in the application. To solve these problems, Johanson has come out with mini chip antenna (part number 2450AD18A7250).
This component is 3,2 x 1,6 x 0,5 mm, occupies a total area on the PCB of 12 x 4 mm, and provides excellent UWB + 2,4 GHz radiation performance.
ADC for harsh industrial environments 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADC120 is a low-power, eight-channel pure CMOS 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) specified for conversion from 50 KSps to 1 MSps, tested at 1 MSps. The architecture is based on a successive-approximation ...
Read more...STM32CubeMonitor for runtime variable monitoring 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
The STM32CubeMonitor family of tools helps to fine-tune and diagnose STM32 applications at runtime by reading and visualising their variables in real time. In addition to specialised versions (power, ...
Read more...Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range.
The Bluetooth ...
Read more...Antenna switch with receive limiter 26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...
Read more...Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 ...
Read more...Steering diode/TVS array for display interfaces 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
ProTek Devices has introduced a new steering diode transient voltage suppressor (TVS) array for circuit protection across popular consumer electronic display interfaces. The new PUSB403 device is ideal ...
Read more...Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications.
The company’s lineup has added 54 new models ...