UWB + 2,4 GHz antenna

25 March 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Adding more functionality to handheld, worn, portable devices in ever-shrinking form factors has limited the antenna performance achievable on such small devices.

These devices, such as keyless remote entry (keyfob), portable payment systems, asset tracking and location services, need the necessary range to perform correctly in the application. To solve these problems, Johanson has come out with mini chip antenna (part number 2450AD18A7250).

This component is 3,2 x 1,6 x 0,5 mm, occupies a total area on the PCB of 12 x 4 mm, and provides excellent UWB + 2,4 GHz radiation performance.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.arrow.altech.co.za

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





