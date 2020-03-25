Driver for high-power PIN diode switches

25 March 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MADR-009150 switch driver is designed to work with MACOM’s high-power and high-voltage PIN diode switches. This driver has complementary outputs which can provide up to 200 mA bias current to a SPDT PIN diode switch.

The back bias voltage can be selected to be any voltage between 20 V to 50 V. This switch driver can be easily controlled by standard 3,3 V TTL logic. With low quiescent current, this driver has a typical delay of <200 ns when driving 100 pF capacitive load.

This driver is packaged in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN package and is available in tape-and-reel packaging for high-volume applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com

