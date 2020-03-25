Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Driver for high-power PIN diode switches

25 March 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MADR-009150 switch driver is designed to work with MACOM’s high-power and high-voltage PIN diode switches. This driver has complementary outputs which can provide up to 200 mA bias current to a SPDT PIN diode switch.

The back bias voltage can be selected to be any voltage between 20 V to 50 V. This switch driver can be easily controlled by standard 3,3 V TTL logic. With low quiescent current, this driver has a typical delay of <200 ns when driving 100 pF capacitive load.

This driver is packaged in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN package and is available in tape-and-reel packaging for high-volume applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power delivery over USB Type-C will open up new applications
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
The enablement of SuperSpeed is just one reason why we can expect the USB interface to dominate for many years to come, but power delivery must also be a major factor in that.

Read more...
RFiber adds specialist PCB manufacturer to its stable
25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
RFiber Solutions recently announced the addition of Transline Technologies Inc. (TTI) to its growing portfolio of electronics and RF/microwave suppliers. “The addition of TTI adds a competitive and very ...

Read more...
Industrial power module
25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos , Power Electronics / Power Management
The components in a SIP-3 package represent cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements for the transient capability of a 24 V industrial voltage network. The new modules operate from 6 to 36 V ...

Read more...
Complete design solution for energy efficient motor driving system
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , Power Electronics / Power Management
Electric motors are a powerhouse user of electricity worldwide, accounting for about two-thirds of industrial electricity consumption. The International Energy Agency reports that electric motors account ...

Read more...
Antenna switch with receive limiter
26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...

Read more...
Miniature automotive MOSFETs
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of the 40 V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60 V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020. These miniature MOSFETs occupy just 10% ...

Read more...
PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies
25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost ...

Read more...
High-voltage MOSFET for low-frequency switching
25 March 2020 , Power Electronics / Power Management
With the introduction of the 600 V CoolMOS S7 SJ MOSFET family – uniquely fitting a 22 mΩ chip into an innovative SMD package – Infineon Technologies is aiming to set a new benchmark for power density, ...

Read more...
Precision RF test adaptors
25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection
Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. The precision microwave connector interfaces ensure excellent microwave performance from DC up ...

Read more...
Power over Ethernet – supply of Ethernet devices via data lines
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
In process automation systems, important parameters such as temperature, pressure, flow rate, humidity and many others must be monitored and measured. In the era of Industry 4.0, Ethernet is a popular ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved