Driver for high-power PIN diode switches

The MADR-009150 switch driver is designed to work with MACOM’s high-power and high-voltage PIN diode switches. This driver has complementary outputs which can provide up to 200 mA bias current to a SPDT PIN diode switch.
The back bias voltage can be selected to be any voltage between 20 V to 50 V. This switch driver can be easily controlled by standard 3,3 V TTL logic. With low quiescent current, this driver has a typical delay of <200 ns when driving 100 pF capacitive load.
This driver is packaged in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN package and is available in tape-and-reel packaging for high-volume applications.
Read more...RFiber adds specialist PCB manufacturer to its stable 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
RFiber Solutions recently announced the addition of Transline Technologies Inc. (TTI) to its growing portfolio of electronics and RF/microwave suppliers. “The addition of TTI adds a competitive and very ...
Read more...Industrial power module 25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The components in a SIP-3 package represent cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements for the transient capability of a
24 V industrial voltage network. The new modules operate from 6 to 36 V ...
Read more...Antenna switch with receive limiter 26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...
Read more...Miniature automotive MOSFETs 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of the 40 V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60 V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020. These miniature MOSFETs occupy just 10% ...
Read more...PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost ...
Read more...High-voltage MOSFET for low-frequency switching 25 March 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
With the introduction of the 600 V CoolMOS S7 SJ MOSFET family – uniquely fitting a 22 mΩ chip into an innovative SMD package – Infineon Technologies is aiming to set a new benchmark for power density, ...
Read more...Precision RF test adaptors 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. The precision microwave connector interfaces ensure excellent microwave performance from DC up ...