Interconnection



Precision microwave test adaptors

25 March 2020 Interconnection

Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. This 2,4 mm (male) to 2,92 mm (male) right-angle adaptor is manufactured to precise microwave specifications and constructed with male gender on side 1 and male gender on side 2.

The precision microwave connector interfaces ensure an excellent microwave performance from DC up to 40 GHz. It is made from passivated stainless steel.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


