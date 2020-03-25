Precision microwave test adaptors

Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. This 2,4 mm (male) to 2,92 mm (male) right-angle adaptor is manufactured to precise microwave specifications and constructed with male gender on side 1 and male gender on side 2.
The precision microwave connector interfaces ensure an excellent microwave performance from DC up to 40 GHz. It is made from passivated stainless steel.
RFiber adds specialist PCB manufacturer to its stable 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
RFiber Solutions recently announced the addition of Transline Technologies Inc. (TTI) to its growing portfolio of electronics and RF/microwave suppliers. “The addition of TTI adds a competitive and very ...
Read more...Antenna switch with receive limiter 26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...
Read more...Connectors for industrial Ethernet connectivity 25 March 2020, Otto Marketing
, Interconnection
Hirose has agreed a partnership on the release of ix Industrial connectors by Amphenol. The ix Industrial brand is an ideal connection solution for factory and process automation, machine to machine communication, ...
Read more...Precision RF test adaptors 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Read more...Modular power connectors 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Invented by Anderson Power Products, the innovative modular Powerpole connectors provide cost-effective reliability, design flexibility and safety for your products’ manufacture, installation and maintenance. ...
Read more...Driver for high-power PIN diode switches 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MADR-009150 switch driver is designed to work with MACOM’s high-power and high-voltage PIN diode switches. This driver has complementary outputs which can provide up to 200 mA bias current to a SPDT ...
Read more...PIN diode SPDT switch 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MASW-011120 is a SPDT (single-pole double-throw) high-power, broadband, high-linearity, PIN diode transmit/receive switch for 0,03 – 6,0 GHz high-power applications. The device is provided in an industry ...
Read more...Modular board-mounted contacts 26 February 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Bourns modular contacts are off-the-shelf spring interconnect devices offering a low-profile design with proven reliability to 50 000 mated cycles.
Presented in the form of 70AA, 70AB, and 70AD male ...
Read more...FFC/FPC connectors 26 February 2020, Otto Marketing
, Interconnection
Hirose Electric has introduced the FH67 series of robust, flat flexible cable/flat printed circuit connectors (FFC/FPC). The FH67 series can withstand higher operating temperatures than standard FFC/FPC ...
Read more...Connector integrity is vital in all situations 26 February 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Purchasing the right connector or connector system for your application takes a clear understanding of your application, the environment it will be working in, and any additional environments it might ...