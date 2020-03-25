GaN PAs and xPON video receiver

25 March 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Qorvo announced the latest additions to its innovative RF portfolio of GaN power amplifiers and FTTH xPON video receivers, which serve a wide range of radar, electronic warfare, satellite, 5G and DOCSIS 3.1 CATV applications. These high-performance solutions simplify RF for designers worldwide and are available at Qorvo's authorised channel partners.

The QPA2212D GaN power amplifier (PA) is rated at 25 W from 27-31 GHz, with specifications including a PSAT of 44 dBm, 10 W linear power at 25 dBc IMD3, and small signal gain of 22 dB. Supplied on a 3,6 x 5 mm die, it is ideal for 5G and satellite communications.

The TGA2962 GaN PA is rated at 10 W from 2-20 GHz, with specifications including a PSAT of 40 dBm and PAE between 20% and 35%. Supplied on a 3,2 x 3,2 mm die, it is ideal for radar, EW (electronic warfare) and communications systems.

The QPA2598 GaN PA is rated at 2,5 W from 6-12 GHz, with specifications including a PSAT of 34 dBm, PAE of 30% and small signal gain of 22 dB. Supplied on a 4 x 4 mm die, it is ideal for radar, EW and communications systems.

The QPL7434 is an FTTH xPON differential video receiver with a bandwidth of 47 – 1218 MHz, optical input range of +2 dBm to -20 dBm, >27 dB gain at 550 MHz; and low noise of 32,8 pA/√Hz equivalent input noise current (EINC). It comes in a 4 x 4 x 0,85 mm QFN package and is ideal for FTTH xPON and DOCSIS 3.1 CATV.

Credit(s)

RF Design





