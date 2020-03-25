GaN PAs and xPON video receiver

Qorvo announced the latest additions to its innovative RF portfolio of GaN power amplifiers and FTTH xPON video receivers, which serve a wide range of radar, electronic warfare, satellite, 5G and DOCSIS 3.1 CATV applications. These high-performance solutions simplify RF for designers worldwide and are available at Qorvo's authorised channel partners.
The QPA2212D GaN power amplifier (PA) is rated at 25 W from 27-31 GHz, with specifications including a PSAT of 44 dBm, 10 W linear power at 25 dBc IMD3, and small signal gain of 22 dB. Supplied on a 3,6 x 5 mm die, it is ideal for 5G and satellite communications.
The TGA2962 GaN PA is rated at 10 W from 2-20 GHz, with specifications including a PSAT of 40 dBm and PAE between 20% and 35%. Supplied on a 3,2 x 3,2 mm die, it is ideal for radar, EW (electronic warfare) and communications systems.
The QPA2598 GaN PA is rated at 2,5 W from 6-12 GHz, with specifications including a PSAT of 34 dBm, PAE of 30% and small signal gain of 22 dB. Supplied on a 4 x 4 mm die, it is ideal for radar, EW and communications systems.
The QPL7434 is an FTTH xPON differential video receiver with a bandwidth of 47 – 1218 MHz, optical input range of +2 dBm to -20 dBm, >27 dB gain at 550 MHz; and low noise of 32,8 pA/√Hz equivalent input noise current (EINC). It comes in a 4 x 4 x 0,85 mm QFN package and is ideal for FTTH xPON and DOCSIS 3.1 CATV.
Bluetooth module offers millimetre-level radar distance ranging
Nordic Semiconductor recently announced that Lund, Sweden-based Acconeer, a developer of high-tech sensor-based solutions, has selected Nordic's nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module
An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range.
The Bluetooth
Antenna switch with receive limiter
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W
Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade
u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3
Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas
Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications.
The company's lineup has added 54 new models
The company’s lineup has added 54 new models ...
LPWA modules gain security and positioning features
u-blox has extended its SARA R4 family of LTE-M/NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular modules to include variants with the hardware and software features necessary to enable end-to-end security features and services
Wireless power receiver
The STWLC68 is an integrated wireless power receiver suitable for portable applications and capable of managing up to 5 W of output power. The chip has been designed to support Qi 1.2.4 specifications
Wireless MCUs with built-in NFC
NXP Semiconductors has released the new JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that deliver ultra-low power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. The
Wire-bondable chip termination
The CT0404ALN1WB1 from Smiths interconnect is a wire-bondable chip termination that operates from DC to 42,5 GHz. It can handle up to 5 Watts of input power and has a VSWR of 1,25:1.
This thin-film
This thin-film ...