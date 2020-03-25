ON Semiconductor has introduced the Connected Lighting Platform, leveraging the company's expertise in Power over Ethernet (PoE) and ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, along with AC/DC and DC/DC power conversion design.
The prototyping platform enables engineering teams to explore and innovate in the connected lighting sector, where light fittings become part of the Internet of Things (IoT). The platform features multiple forms of connectivity for LED control, including secured Bluetooth Low Energy, provided by the RSL10 SIP, and Power over Ethernet. It offers up to 90 W output power and provides two independent channels, each able to supply and control up to 16 LEDs. The high-efficiency modular platform also enables the development of batteryless LED lighting applications when used together with the Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy Switch.
Comprehensive software tools support the Connected Lighting Platform, including an integrated development environment (IDE), various use-cases and mobile apps. The platform allows LEDs to be controlled wirelessly using the RSL10 sense and control app (available for iOS and Google Play), or through a web client. Using the RSL10 FOTA app (iOS,Google Play) firmware updates can be easily sent after the application has been deployed.
Alongside the platform, ON Semiconductor has also developed a PoE module for high-power, wired connectivity. Based on the IEEE 802.3bt compliant NCP1096 interface controller, the module extends the platform to provide access to 90 W of power that can now be delivered through an Ethernet cable.
