NXP releases new digital key solution

25 March 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

NXP Semiconductors announced a new automotive digital key solution that enables smartphones, key fobs and other mobile devices to securely communicate, store, authenticate and share digital keys with vehicles.

The solution expands the convenience of car access by providing the secure basis required to enable new features like key sharing, multi-car access and configurable driving rights. Built on NXP’s automotive qualified secure element and NFC chipsets, the solution follows the Car Connectivity Consortium’s (CCC) Standardisation Release 2, an architecture that is endorsed by the world’s leading carmakers, smartphone manufacturers and electronics suppliers.

“The digitalisation of car access is developing rapidly, driven by the desire for secure solutions that enable a new lifestyle,” said Markus Staeblein, vice president and general manager, Secure Car Access, NXP. “Imagine families and friends sharing their car keys via smart devices, fleet and car sharing companies providing keys over the cloud and online orders delivered to your car.”

The digital key solution, comprised of NXP’s NFC chipsets and secure element technologies, including the new automotive qualified NXP secure element, enables the unlocking and starting of a car with an NFC-enabled smartphone, key fob or an NFC smartcard holding a digital key. It also enables the secure sharing of vehicle access with other mobile devices, an advanced capability for the secure car access ecosystem. It can be seamlessly added to classic remote or passive entry systems.

End-to-end security is enabled by NXP secure elements on both the mobile and car sides. Embedded digital key applets support ecosystem interoperability leveraging CCC’s standardisation. The solution includes NFC technology to trigger car access and driver authorisation, even if a phone’s battery is low.

Secure digital key management is also the basis for enabling hands-free smart car access which will be defined in CCC Release 3. Therefore, NXP is set to combine its digital key solution with its automotive Bluetooth (BLE) for communication and its recently announced Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology for precise and secure localisation.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





