Fixed-slope gain equalisers

25 March 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Manufacturer of RF and microwave parts, Mini-Circuits, has just launched its new range of absorptive gain equalisers. The new EQY series parts are fabricated using highly repetitive GaAs IPD MMIC process incorporating resistors, capacitors and inductors having negative insertion loss slope. EQY components are available with nominal attenuation slope of 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 dB. They are packaged in a tiny 2 x 2 mm 6-Lead MCLPTM package.

The wide range of available values enables circuit designers to change nominal insertion loss values without motherboard redesign, making the EQY series ideal for test applications.

With the wide frequency band operation of DC to 45 GHz, the EQY series supports a wide array of applications including wireless cellular, microwave communications, satellite, defence and aerospace, medical broadband and optical applications.

The negative insertion loss slope vs. frequency performance makes the EQY series useful for compensating negative gain slope of amplifiers, receivers and transmitters to achieve flat gain versus frequency.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

