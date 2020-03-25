In memoriam: Vivienne Caroline Dorrington - 19 June 1958 – 21 April 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our CEO, Vivienne Dorrington, after a long and brave battle with cancer.
Like her father, Ray Beaumont, who founded Technews Publishing in 1985, Vivienne was passionate about business-to-business technical publishing in South Africa and under her leadership the company continued to flourish and grow after she took over the reins from Ray.
Vivienne Dorrington.
Starting out as a young BComm graduate, Vivienne immediately found her feet in sales, proving to be a knowledgeable and formidable force here. She had an innate curiosity and business insight which she easily translated into workable marketing solutions for her customers and which later stood her in good stead as she led the company. Coupled with tenacity and intelligence, this insight and curiosity usually meant seldom ‘switching off’ and her passion for work was rivalled only by her love and pride in her children Laura and Michael.
One of her particular work passions was for the magazine Hi-Tech Security Solutions and even after taking over as CEO which obviously meant a change of direction, her passion for sales remained with her as she continued to lead her magazine and mentor the team to follow in her footsteps.
Determined, decisive, yet always compassionate, engaged and gracious, Vivienne was an inspirational leader whose presence, insight and enthusiasm will be sorely missed and it was a privilege to have worked with her and call her our friend. We also know she had tremendous impact on all who knew her and we will all go forward with irreplaceable memories of our tenacious champion.
We salute you Viv, our CEO, our mentor, our friend.
Locked down but not knocked out 25 March 2020, ExecuKit
, News
As a business, we are facing extremely hard times with the current worldwide pandemic and isolation. We are all maintaining social distancing and must learn how to do business with an enforced lockdown ...
Read more...Locked down but not knocked out 29 April 2020, ExecuKit
, News
We as a company salute the component suppliers who have supported us and are there to assist during this time even if the requests we pose are not always realistic.
Read more...Electronics industry tackling the coronavirus 29 April 2020
, News
2020 has been a crazy year already. From Australian bushfires to climate emergencies to US trade tariffs, the start of the decade hasn’t been very positive. Not only this, within the last few months there ...
Read more...Jemstech continuing its growth path 29 April 2020, Jemstech
, News
Since its inception in 2005 and especially during the past five years, Jemstech has grown from a medium-sized electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider into one of the major players for electronics ...
Read more...Company profile: Phoenix Contact 29 April 2020, Phoenix Contact
, News
Phoenix Contact was founded in 1923 in Essen, Germany, by Hugo Knümann. It entered the South African market in 1969 through a local distributor, and was later established as a wholly owned subsidiary ...