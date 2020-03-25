Ethernet tap for IO Ninja

Monitoring network communications of your PC can be accomplished without any specialised hardware – just use the Pcap Sniffer plugin of IO Ninja. The task of tapping into the Ethernet traffic of a non-PC device, however, is significantly more complex.
One popular method is a PC-in-the-middle approach, where a PC is equipped with two Ethernet ports and is placed between the monitored device and the Ethernet switch. This works (after quite a bit of configuring), but the approach is cumbersome. Also, the PC inevitably injects its own network traffic into the stream, thus distorting the communications picture.
Other existing methods include using old-style ‘analog’ Ethernet hubs that copy all traffic to all ports, Ethernet switches equipped with a special monitoring port, and other variations on the hub/switch-in-the-middle theme. All these approaches are far from ideal as they require quite a bit of setup and preparation.
Enter Tibbo’s Ethernet Tap – this FPGA-based board transparently passes the Ethernet traffic between its two Ethernet ports. The Ethernet traffic flowing in both directions is captured and sent via the USB connection to the IO Ninja software for logging and analysis. The Ethernet Tap is compact, USB-powered, requires no configuration and is completely ‘silent,’ meaning it introduces no unwanted Ethernet traffic of its own.
Read more...Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 ...
Read more...Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications.
The company’s lineup has added 54 new models ...
Read more...LPWA modules gain security and positioning features 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has extended its SARA R4 family of LTE-M/NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular modules to include variants with the hardware and software features necessary to enable end-to-end security features and services ...
Read more...Wire-bondable chip termination 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CT0404ALN1WB1 from Smiths interconnect is a wire-bondable chip termination that operates from DC to 42,5 GHz. It can handle up to 5 Watts of input power and has a VSWR of 1,25:1.
This thin-film ...
Read more...Q-band chip attenuators 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The TT5 series from Smiths Interconnect are Q-band chip attenuators that operate from DC to 18 GHz. The broadband attenuators are available in attenuation values from 0 to 20 dB in 0,5 dB increments and ...
Read more...Sub-harmonic RF mixer 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CMD310C3 is a sub-harmonically pumped mixer die with an integrated LO amplifier housed in a leadless 3 x 3 mm surface-mount QFN package. Produced by Custom MMIC, the CMD310C3 can be used as an up-converter ...
Read more...GaN PAs and xPON video receiver 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Qorvo announced the latest additions to its innovative RF portfolio of GaN power amplifiers and FTTH xPON video receivers, which serve a wide range of radar, electronic warfare, satellite, 5G and DOCSIS ...
Read more...IQ mixers in SMT packaging 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MMIQ-0218 is, according to its manufacturer, Marki Microwave, the only 2 to 18 GHz IQ mixer available in the world, enabling architectures for electronic warfare that were otherwise impossible.
Building ...
Read more...Review of Class AB high-power amplifiers 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A Class AB amplifier is a highly used amplifier design for high-power RF applications, as well as other applications that require high power gain with minimal signal distortion.
The main benefit is ...