High-density ZIF connectors

25 March 2020 Interconnection

Available from IPD Electronics through its distribution agreement with PEI-Genesis, ITT Cannon’s DL connector family is a versatile, high-density zero insertion force (ZIF) connector series with up to 260 contacts in plastic body connectors and up to 408 contacts in the EMI/RFI shielded metal body connectors.

These connectors are ideal for medical imaging, test and measurement equipment, entertainment equipment or any application that requires high mating cycles and high performance in a multiple-wire power and signal connector. ITT Cannon ZIF connectors have a unique latching design that allow for configurations up to 360-way to be mated and unmated in less than two seconds and requires no sliding force.

The DLM1/2/3 (60, 96 and 156 pin) versions are available in a strong metal shell, fully EMI/RFI shielded version that can mate with the standard plastic housing version. This allows for easy upgrade to a shielded version without sacrificing inter-mateability of units already in the field.

During mating, the contacts wipe lightly together, which helps clean the contact mating area and assures low contact resistance needed for digital or low-current applications.

Credit(s)

IPD Electronics





