Power Electronics / Power Management



DC-DC converter for aerospace/defence

25 March 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Vicor announced the DCM5614, an isolated, regulated 270 V-28 V DC-DC converter with an output power rating of 1300 W in a 142,2 x 35,6 x 9,4 mm VIA package. Providing power density of 27,52 W/cm3 at a weight of just 178 g, the DCM5614 supports advanced airborne, shipboard and UAV systems where power density, weight and efficiency are critical.

With 96% efficiency, power dissipation is significantly reduced and the innovative planar and thermally adept VIA package enables multiple cooling strategies for enhanced thermal performance. Modules can also be easily paralleled for increased power or stacked for increased output voltage.

For more information contact Future Electronics, +27 21 421 8292, marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com, www.futureelectronics.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Fax: 086 623 4522
Email: craig.hemmes@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


