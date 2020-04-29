Tiny step-down regulator

29 April 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The LTM4657 is part of Analog Devices’ family of tiny, high-efficiency, identical pin-out, step-down µModule devices. The LTM4657 is designed to operate at lower switching frequencies than the LTM4626 and LTM4638 as it provides higher efficiency within its 8 A output current range.

The LTM4657 provides up to 8 A continuous output current from input voltages between 3,1 V and 20 V. It uses the same component-on-package (CoP) design as the LTM4626 and LTM4638, which helps keep the device cool while maintaining a tiny 6,25 x 6,25 mm footprint.

The attractive size and high efficiency of the µModule devices create flexible, turnkey solutions for a wide range of applications. The internal inductor, FETs, top feedback resistor, frequency resistor and optional internal compensation allow for step-down solutions with minimal external components. Although capable of minimalist designs, the µModule technology offers a slew of optional features using a 49-lead BGA package to maximise the number of pins.

For more information contact Conrad Coetzee, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , ccoetzee@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

