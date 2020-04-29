Stackable DC-DC buck converter

Texas Instruments introduced a new 40 A SWIFT DC-DC buck converter, offering first-of-its-kind stackability of up to four ICs. The TPS546D24A PMBus buck converter can deliver up to 160 A of output current at an 85°C ambient temperature.
It has the highest efficiency of any 40 A DC-DC converter, allowing engineers to reduce power loss by 1,5 W in high-performance data centre and enterprise computing, medical, wireless infrastructure and wired networking applications.
Solution size and thermal performance are two key considerations for engineers designing power supplies for modern field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). With its unique stackability, the TPS546D24A buck converter addresses both. It comes with a PMBus interface that offers a selectable internal compensation network, enabling engineers to eliminate as many as six external compensation components from the board and shrink the overall power-supply solution size by more than 10% (or 130 mm2) for higher-current FPGA/application-specific ICs (ASICs) when compared to discrete multiphase controllers.
