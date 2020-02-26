Tactile switches for demanding applications

The Multimec switch from APEM has been designed with the intention to manufacture the best possible switch. The company’s automatic production lines have 100% in-line testing, but before the parts get to the assembly line there are various quality assurance processes throughout the production process in order to deliver the same high quality each and every time.

The switch series has three standard actuation forces and is only available in high-temperature material in order to stand today´s advanced soldering processes. Furthermore, the switch can be supplied with one or two LEDs integrated on it in order to provide excellent illumination. Night vision (NVIS) LEDs are also available.

Specifications include a lifetime of greater than 10 million cycles, sealing to IP67, normally open (NO) or normally closed (NC/NO function and standard actuation forces of 2,0, 3,5 or 6,5 N.

