RF connectors and cable assemblies

Sure-Seal’s RF connector series offers an excellent waterproof connector solution for harsh environment communication systems. Connectors and cable assemblies are available in a variety of permutations including BNC, TNC, SMA, Micro BNC, FME and more.
This RF connector series from PEI-Genesis prevents environmental damage with an IP68 protection rating against water and dust.
The RF connector series is suitable for flexible, semi-flexible and semi-rigid cables and is fully compatible with Mil-STD-348B, providing the customer with a reliable, rugged interconnect for industrial control networks and other mission-critical applications. PEI-Genesis partners with design engineers to also build custom solutions with the Sure-Seal RF connector series.
High-density ZIF connectors 25 March 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Available from IPD Electronics through its distribution agreement with PEI-Genesis, ITT Cannon’s DL connector family is a versatile, high-density zero insertion force (ZIF) connector series with up to ...
Read more...Connectors for industrial Ethernet connectivity 25 March 2020, Otto Marketing
, Interconnection
Hirose has agreed a partnership on the release of ix Industrial connectors by Amphenol. The ix Industrial brand is an ideal connection solution for factory and process automation, machine to machine communication, ...
Read more...Precision RF test adaptors 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. The precision microwave connector interfaces ensure excellent microwave performance from DC up ...
Read more...Modular power connectors 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Invented by Anderson Power Products, the innovative modular Powerpole connectors provide cost-effective reliability, design flexibility and safety for your products’ manufacture, installation and maintenance. ...
Read more...Precision microwave test adaptors 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. This 2,4 mm (male) to 2,92 mm (male) right-angle adaptor is manufactured to precise microwave ...
Read more...Environmentally sealed cable joiners 25 March 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
ITT Cannon’s Sure-Seal IP68 cable joiners are environmentally sealed to resist dust, water and other contaminants. These cable joiners are ideal for industrial applications in harsh or any type of challenging ...
Read more...Modular board-mounted contacts 26 February 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Bourns modular contacts are off-the-shelf spring interconnect devices offering a low-profile design with proven reliability to 50 000 mated cycles.
Presented in the form of 70AA, 70AB, and 70AD male ...
Read more...FFC/FPC connectors 26 February 2020, Otto Marketing
, Interconnection
Hirose Electric has introduced the FH67 series of robust, flat flexible cable/flat printed circuit connectors (FFC/FPC). The FH67 series can withstand higher operating temperatures than standard FFC/FPC ...
Read more...Connector integrity is vital in all situations 26 February 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Purchasing the right connector or connector system for your application takes a clear understanding of your application, the environment it will be working in, and any additional environments it might ...
Read more...PCB connectors with lever operation 29 January 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
The lever-actuated LPC PCB connectors from Phoenix Contact mark the first time that lever-operated PCB connectors have been available in a 7,62 mm pitch.
The orange lever makes wiring fast and easy ...