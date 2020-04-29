High-temperature power connectors

29 April 2020 Interconnection

Hirose Electric has introduced the HVH-280 Series power connectors for automotive applications. They are low-profile connectors with a 3-point high-pressure female contact design that enables a high current capacity of 30 A. There are two versions available which are waterproof or non-waterproof.

The series is designed with heat resistant materials to withstand severe temperature environments; the non-waterproof version can withstand temperature ranges up to 125°C and 120°C for the waterproof version. With this heat resistance capability, the connector satisfies the needs of severe automotive requirements.

Along with heat resistance, the HVH-280 Series includes features which allow a reliable insertion of the contact and the provision of strong vibration resistance. The non-waterproof version is equipped with a retainer which ensures that the contacts are correctly assembled into the connector housing.





The waterproof version comes with a CPA (connector position assurance) which makes an accidental unmating of the connector impossible. Only by intentional activating of this CPA with a tool like e.g. a screwdriver, will the main locking mechanism be operational again.

Suitable applications are converters, inverters, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heaters, on-board chargers, distribution boards and robot controller units.

For more information contact Nelina Brand, Otto Marketing, +27 12 803 7373, nelina@ottomarketing.co.za

Credit(s)

Otto Marketing





