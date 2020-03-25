Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Locked down but not knocked out

25 March 2020 News

By Renita Fleischer, ExecuKit, and Elizna Classen, Electronico.

As a business, we are facing extremely hard times with the current worldwide pandemic and isolation. We are all maintaining social distancing and must learn how to do business with an enforced lockdown by government.

As a small SME, this is really adding to the pressure to survive and to ensure that we can maintain the customer service levels we aim for. As with many other small SME companies, the bills do not stop but the income has become a challenge.

At the same time, this challenge also presents a perfect opportunity for all businesses to focus on how effective they really are. As stated by Simon Sinek, “courage is not solely about the actions we take”. The courage to lead is the willingness to completely change our perception of how the world works.

How do we then supply customer service or any kind of service to our customers? How do we rate ourselves and how do we achieve excellence with our customers? We are focusing on the following:

• Processes and procedures.

• Future planning.

By updating our processes and procedures, we ensure that we are ready for any scenario regardless of the lockdown. This also brings us closer to our goal of obtaining our ISO certification which is the ultimate goal.

In terms of future planning, during this time the assurance for our customers must be that they are ahead of their competition. Once the go-ahead is given, our customers are first in line to receive their stock and there are no further delays with production requirements.

Operating hours are maintained, as well as processing quotations and orders to ensure delivery of parts to either the manufacturer or to the customer to be expedited. Time to plan with customers, especially considering lead times, is now important. The goal is to utilize the lockdown to our advantage and place orders with longer lead time and lower costs.

Even though no business can be sure what tomorrow will bring, we want to assure you of our continuous assistance. Our focus remains on customer service and ensuring a quality product is delivered. This opens the debate for what customer service looks like during lockdown and this is our view:

1. Be available for your customer using technology to your advantage.

2. Be consistent with information and feedback.

3. Maintain open and honest communication as well as visibility of information with your customer.


Renita Fleischer, ExecuKit.

Most people have access to Skype, Zoom, Google Teams, etc. This allows for continuous meetings and discussions during the lockdown period as well as very necessary human contact, even if it is via a computer screen and to keep the mind off the lockdown aspect.

This also encourages business like ours to endeavour onto new ground and new ways of doing business as this pandemic will change what we all perceive as normal going forward. It is opening the possibilities for entrepreneurs to think – out the box and now is the time to reach for the stars. Do not accept defeat or think someone else will do it. Rather ask: if not you, then who? If not now, then when? Once you have your idea, we want to assure you that we are available to assist you with our advanced services and expertise, ensuring that your dream becomes a reality.

As many of you know – we have recently partnered with Electronico to up our game. We have been working as a joint venture for the last four months and are pleased to announce that this has increased our capabilities as well as being able to offer our customers more and better services as well as complete turnkey solutions in conjunction with the contract manufacturer of the customer’s choice.

We have expanded our services from just component kit procurement to complete project management on the customer’s behalf, removing the additional stress of dealing with multiple suppliers and providing a central point of contact who will meet your needs.


Elizna Classen, Electronico.

Therefore, think 'locked down but most definitely not knocked out'. This is an opportunity to grow, learn and expand your knowledge. This lockdown also provides the electronics industry a chance to return to supporting local companies and manufacturers – ensuring a future for the electronics industry in South Africa to change the ‘Made in China’ to a legitimate ‘Made in South Africa’ without just changing the sticker.

This also presents a perfect opportunity to explore new ways of effective communication and conveying important information to our customers. We hereby want to invite you to actively participate during this time and let us know how we can assist you in these particular circumstances related to the electronics field and how we can assist you in securing the future for us all. The essence of it reminds one of the optimist Jen Waldman: “a big part of building a new normal is accepting things for what they are and learning to look past them anyway”.

We as a company salute the component suppliers who have supported us and are there to assist during this time even if the requests we pose are not always realistic. You somehow achieve these goals and this, as well as your support, is invaluable to us as this cannot be done without your continuous support and hard work.

We must keep physically distant, but we can still stay close and in contact. We are offering a service as well as a willingness to serve you as our customer. Both statements include giving, but only one is generous.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 3548
Email: renita.fleischer@execukit.co.za
www: www.execukit.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ExecuKit


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister in hot water
25 March 2020 , News
The following was published as a media statement to all media/news editors, on 8 April 2020, by the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Minister of Communications ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Yes, it’s that thing everyone’s talking about
25 March 2020, Technews Publishing , News
Call me a pessimist, but I’m absolutely, 100% certain that I’m going to catch COVID-19 (or the ‘novel coronavirus’ if you prefer to call it that) – if I haven’t done so already. At least the mortality ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
25 March 2020 , News
Overseas    Business • ams reported record revenues and results for full year 2019, with revenues up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeding expectations with strong adjusted operating ...

Read more...
XinaBox – Reaching for the stars
25 March 2020, RS Components (SA) , News
From collecting data in sub-zero Antarctica to rapid circuit prototyping on the International Space Station this South African company is reinventing the way we approach IoT while inspiring students to follow STEM careers.

Read more...
Electrocomp launches new website
25 March 2020, Electrocomp , News
Electrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see their ...

Read more...
Looking beyond radar, the car’s virtual eye
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , News
Faster, higher-resolution radar sensors have enabled the next generation of driver assistance technologies through improvements in vehicle safety and comfort in view.

Read more...
Disposing of e-waste in space
26 February 2020 , News
According to BBC, there are over half a million pieces of debris floating around the Earth’s orbit. Most debris within the atmosphere are lost parts from space crafts, disused rocket stages or waste from ...

Read more...
IPC revises five standards
26 February 2020 , News
IPC announced the release of five newly revised standards covering several areas of the supply chain:       · IPC/WHMA-A-620D, Requirements and Acceptance for Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies. · IPC-2223E, ...

Read more...
Testerion to represent ITW EAE in SA
26 February 2020, Testerion , News
ITW EAE announced a new extended partnership agreement with Testerion South Africa to represent and distribute all ITW EAE equipment including MPM printers, Camalot dispensers, Electrovert soldering systems, ...

Read more...
Würth helps produce PCBs for ventilators
25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos , News
The worldwide spread of the coronavirus is not only increasing the demand for personal protective equipment, but also for medical ventilators. In order to ensure the supply in Germany, the German government ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved