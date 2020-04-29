Categories

Open-frame configurable power supplies

29 April 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The RB series of configurable open-frame power supplies has been expanded. Based on a unique concept, the Cosel RB series offers three configurable isolated outputs, with one having a reinforced isolation to power IGBT or equivalent applications.

Certified to EN62477-1 Over Voltage Category (OVC) III, by reducing the need for an extra isolation transformer when connected to a distribution panel, the RBC200F model power supply simplifies the design process for systems architects while reducing costs. Reducing energy consumption, the RBC200F is fully digitally controlled on the input and output stages.

The unit accepts input voltages of 84 to 264 V a.c. and delivers an output power of 207 W. The product is designed for convection cooling and can be operated from -20°C to +70°C at an altitude up to 3000 metres (9000 metres in the case of storage). The RBC200F can be installed in any orientation and under standard mounting (horizontal orientation) derating starts from 50°C under convection cooling.

Designed to reduce complexity, the RBC200F features three independent outputs. The master output (Slot 1) can deliver 24 V adjustable from 22,8 to 26,4 V, or 48 V adjustable from 45,6 to 52,8 V with 144 W output power. The second output (Slot 2) can host configured modules of 3,3 V/5 A; 5 V/5 A; 12 V/2,5 A; 16,5 V/1,9 A; 24 V/1,3 A; 48 V/0,65 A; +/-12 V/0,7 A and +/-15 V/0,7 A with a power of 16,5 to 30 W depending on the output voltage. The third output (Slot 3) can host any of the single output voltage modules in the same power level.

For higher voltages, outputs can be connected in series. All output voltages are adjustable via a built-in potentiometer. To optimise efficiency, the master output DC-DC converter is based on an LLC resonant topology while the second and third outputs are using quasi-resonant-flyback topology.

The RBC200F has an input to output isolation of 3000 V a.c., and an input to ground isolation of 2000 V a.c. The isolation voltage between the three outputs has been optimised for robotic controller applications. Isolation between the master output and output two corresponds to a functional isolation of 500 V a.c. while the isolation between the master output, output two and the third output is reinforced to 3000 V a.c.

Certiﬁed to IEC/EN62477-1 OVC III and complying with EN61558-2-16, the RBC200F can be directly connected to the installation distribution panel, eliminating the need for an additional isolation transformer. The reinforced isolation of output three is suitable to supply voltages to IGBTs or IPMs, which reduces the number of power supplies required to power robotic controllers and high-power modules in factory automation.

By integrating a reinforced isolated output, the ‘three in one’ RBC200F has an equivalent footprint 40% smaller than conventional solutions. The RBC200F has built-in inrush current limitation, over-current, over-voltage, as well as thermal protection.

The RBC200F is certified in accordance to UL62368-1, C-UL (equivalent to CAN/CSA-C22.2 No.62368-1), EN62368-1, EN62477-1 (OVC III) and complies with EN61558-2-16 (OVC III).It has a built-in active input filter and conducted noise complies with FCC-B, VCCI-B, CISPR11-B, CISPR32-B, EN55011-B, EN55032-B and harmonic current emission to IEC61000-3-2 (class A). In accordance with IEC62368-1, Cosel’s RBC200F has a leakage current of 0,40 to 0,75 mA maximum, though for applications requiring lower levels, the option ‘G’ offers a leakage current of 0,15 mA maximum.

The RBC200F measures 101 x 38,3 x 152 mm, or including a terminal block this becomes 101 x 38,3 x 164 mm (W x  H x D) and has a weight of 450 grams. An optional chassis with cover is available on request, as well as a vertical mounting terminal block. In the case of harsh or corrosive environments, a conformal coating option is available (Option C).

For more information contact Vepac Electronics, +27 11 454 8053, sales@vepac.co.za, www.vepac.co.za


