Clearing the Static: ESD cleaning and hygiene products

29 April 2020 News

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Actum Group would like to remind electronics manufacturers of our range of antistatic cleaning agents, cleanroom materials and PPE.

Cleanroom garments and accessories

Through our brand Cleantex, we offer a complete range of cleanroom clothing for ultimate hygiene, as well as ESD protection. Our antistatic cleanroom garments cover the body and remove electrostatic charge from the worker’s body surface to avoid static build-up. Items within this range include face masks, full and two-piece overalls, gloves, coats, hoods, shoes, disposable overshoes and caps. Our products are certified according to the EN 61340-5-1 standard.



Cleaning materials

For a squeaky clean work surface and overall environment, we recommend ACL Staticide antistatic cleaning agents. Staticide Clean Room is an economical anti-static cleaning formula that is sodium- and chloride-free. It cleans and eliminates static electricity on floors, chairs, work surfaces, glass, plastics and other static-prone materials. It is suitable for Class 100+ industrial clean rooms. ACL’s IPA cleaning wipes are available to remove general surface or object contaminants.

General Purpose Staticide reduces dust, dirt and bacteria, while inhibiting charge generation on all surfaces it is applied to, including tote boxes and carriers used to process and store electronic components.

Through our static control division, Altico, Actum Group specialises in ESD control within the working environment.

Contact us on +27 11 608 3001 or sales@actum.co.za to enquire about our cleaning solutions.

Credit(s)

Altico Static Control Solutions





