Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

NB-IoT prototyping board

29 April 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The iTracker RAK8211-NB is a versatile developer board aimed at aiding in quick prototypes using NB-IoT. The board includes an array of connectivity options (NB-IoT, BLE5.0 and GPS) and sensors like an accelerometer, a light sensor and a barometric sensor. At the heart of the module is the Nordic Semiconductor NRF52832 BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) processor.

The NB-IoT connectivity is provided by the Quectel BC95 module. The iTracker module is Arduino friendly and can be programmed using an IDE (integrated development environment). The board also provides an SWD interface for programming the NRF52832 core.

The combination of BLE and NB-IoT provides flexible low power consumption development along with a myriad of application options ranging from telemetry to live tracking and environment sensing.

For more information contact iCorp Technologies, +27 11 781 2029, enquiries@icorptechnologies.co.za, www.icorptechnologies.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: enquiries@icorptechnologies.co.za
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

5G security is all-important for governments
25 March 2020 , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 5G revolution is about to flip us from a society that ‘uses networks’ to one that ‘runs on networks’. 5G will connect everyone to everything. It will combine with other key disruptors – the cloud, ...

Read more...
Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip
25 March 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Bluetooth ...

Read more...
Low-cost Sigfox reference design
29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HopeRF has released a reference design for low-cost Sigfox connectivity using its CMT2189C devices. These are fully integrated, highly flexible, high-performance, SoC (G)FSK/OOK transmitters with an embedded ...

Read more...
Modem cards for industrial IoT applications
29 April 2020, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules) , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Gemalto’s family of Cinterion IoT modem cards delivers instant access to both LTE cellular and 5G networks for a range of industrial IoT applications like vending machines or digital signage, routers ...

Read more...
Dual military-grade transceiver
29 April 2020, ASIC Design Services , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the introduction of its HI-15850, the world’s first 3,3 V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver with 1,8 V, 2,5 V and 3,3 V compatible digital I/O. This feature gives ...

Read more...
Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip
29 April 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Bluetooth ...

Read more...
Bluetooth module offers millimetre-level radar distance ranging
25 March 2020 , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor recently announced that Lund, Sweden-based Acconeer, a developer of high-tech sensor-based solutions, has selected Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth ...

Read more...
Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range. The Bluetooth ...

Read more...
Antenna switch with receive limiter
26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade
25 March 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved