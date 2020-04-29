NB-IoT prototyping board

29 April 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The iTracker RAK8211-NB is a versatile developer board aimed at aiding in quick prototypes using NB-IoT. The board includes an array of connectivity options (NB-IoT, BLE5.0 and GPS) and sensors like an accelerometer, a light sensor and a barometric sensor. At the heart of the module is the Nordic Semiconductor NRF52832 BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) processor.

The NB-IoT connectivity is provided by the Quectel BC95 module. The iTracker module is Arduino friendly and can be programmed using an IDE (integrated development environment). The board also provides an SWD interface for programming the NRF52832 core.

The combination of BLE and NB-IoT provides flexible low power consumption development along with a myriad of application options ranging from telemetry to live tracking and environment sensing.

