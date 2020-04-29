Categories

Jemstech continuing its growth path

29 April 2020 News

Since its inception in 2005 and especially during the past five years, Jemstech has grown from a medium-sized electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider into one of the major players for electronics contract manufacturing in the South African market. Jemstech is now conveniently located in Louwlardia, Centurion, centrally between Johannesburg and Pretoria. Its foundation is built on niche customers who required a flexible EMS partner to build highly complex assemblies without any compromise on quality or reliability. By assisting customers with design for manufacturing (DFM) in the early prototype phase, it ensured assemblies of the highest quality and reliability.

The company has since enhanced its EMS capability and expanded into new manufacturing areas, markets and customers, requiring higher volumes. Its new product introduction (NPI) process ensures on-boarding of new customers with higher volume production with confidence.

In its role as turnkey EMS partner, Jemstech first aims to understand each customer’s individual needs, after which it works collaboratively to bring flexibility and speed to meet demanding deadlines. The company focuses to work towards the development of tailored solutions which enable its customers to offer the best products within their respective markets.

COVID-19 and the effect on the South African EMS market

When observing the effect that COVID-19 will have on the electronics manufacturing market in South Africa, the trend that lead-times of components are on the increase, is already noted. This will have a detrimental impact on those who are mainly exporters into the global marketplace.

Component manufacturers in China are not back to 100% capacity due to the aftermath of the virus outbreak. Normal supply chains are disrupted as a result of only essential goods allowed to be offloaded and transported, which leads to further delays in the importation of material to manufacture and assemble final products. Delays are also expected from couriers due to the backlog of non-essential goods to be delivered.

By joining forces with customers and suppliers, Jemstech is implementing action plans to overcome these obstacles and ensure that it is able to deliver on commitments. The supply chain is constantly monitored to prompt clients should potential risks arise.

The future

Jemstech’s Gerrie Jansen says that the company remains confident in the future of the South African electronics manufacturing market. After having moved into its new, purpose-built 4500 m2 manufacturing facility on 6 January 2019, it continues to invest in new equipment, systems and procedures to increase its capacity for greater efficiency to offer even more value to its loyal customer base.

Jemstech’s newly acquired ASM Assembly Systems Siplace SMD line will provide additional capacity to expand manufacturing volume to existing and new customers.

In the words of Leonard Cohen, “There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” The South African electronics manufacturing industry will gather its strength and persevere to overcome this period and the light will start shining through the cracks.


Tel: +27 12 349 2492
Fax: +27 12 661 3408
Email: info@jemstech.co.za
www: www.jemstech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Jemstech


