Low-cost Sigfox reference design

HopeRF has released a reference design for low-cost Sigfox connectivity using its CMT2189C devices. These are fully integrated, highly flexible, high-performance, SoC (G)FSK/OOK transmitters with an embedded RISC microcontroller core for various 240 to 960 MHz wireless applications. They are part of the CMOSTEK NextGenRF family, which includes a complete line of transmitters, receivers and transceivers.
The CMT2189C uses a 1-pin crystal oscillator circuit with the required crystal load capacitance integrated on-chip to minimise the bills of material. The device can deliver up to +13 dBm output power and the PA (power amplifier) output can be either single-ended or differential. The device operates from 2,0 V to 3,6 V. Its low-power design enables superior operation life for battery powered applications. The CMT2189C transmitter together with CMOSTEK NextGenRF receiver enables a highly flexible, low-cost RF link.
To address volume-based use cases, Sigfox has developed a reference design simplified to a few components. Its design is an application example of a very basic transmitter device based on pre-defined messages that are triggered by a simple binary trigger (here a button switch).
The communication will be limited to uplink with relaxation on the certification for the air interface. In order to reach the lowest price, the processing part is limited as well, with preformatted messages.
