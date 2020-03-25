Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

IMUs that carry machine learning burden

29 April 2020 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Designed for use in a wide variety of consumer and industrial applications, STMicroelectronics’ 6-axis iNEMO inertial measurements units (IMU) feature an embedded machine learning core (MLC) to offload the burden from the host processor. Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) through which a machine can learn, by itself or in a supervised way, without explicit programming. It provides a system the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without compromising the accuracy of the data collected.

The machine learning processing capability allows for moving some algorithms from the host processor to the IMU (inertial measurement unit). The IMU would therefore only consume less than one hundredth of the MCU (microcontroller) power used for the same typical tasks. The MLC is designed to run in a highly power-efficient manner and provides accurate results in the shortest possible time. A meta-classifier is also available to further enhance data accuracy in specific cases.

Developers of applications using sensors can thus benefit from the advantages of machine learning by creating their decision trees (using large data sets and high processing power) and having them run on an optimised MLC in the same sensor device.

Decision trees can be created and updated much faster using machine learning compared to explicit programming when appropriate data sets are available. The machine learning processing capability allows moving some algorithms from the host processor to the IMU. For typical tasks the IMU would consume 0,001 times the power of an MCU used for the same task. This is a key enabler for ultra low-power edge-computing. iNEMO IMUs with MLC can be configured to run up to eight decision trees simultaneously and independently, giving added flexibility to developers.

The LSM6DSOX contains a 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope and tracks complex movements using the machine learning core at low typical current consumption of just 0,55 mA to minimise load on the battery.

The consumer-grade LSM6DSRX contains a 3-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis gyroscope with extended full-scale angular rate range up to +/-4000 dps.

The industrial-grade ISM330DHCX comes with 10-year product longevity assurance and is specified from -40°C to 105°C, with embedded temperature compensation for superior stability.

Intelligent sensing with iNEMO inertial measurement units

iNEMO IMUs are built around three blocks, as shown in Figure 1.


Figure 1. iNEMO IMUs are built around three blocks.

The built-in sensors (accelerometer and gyroscope) filter real-time motion data before sending it to the computation block where statistical parameters defined as ‘features’ are applied to the captured data. The features aggregated in the computation block will be used as input for the third block of the machine learning core.

The decision tree evaluates the statistical parameters and compares them against certain thresholds to identify certain situations and generate results sent to the MCU. The machine learning core results are the decision tree’s output results which include the optional meta-classifier.

Building your decision trees,

iNEMO IMUs offer a wide range of design possibilities for developers by allowing them to create their own embedded machine learning algorithms and to build the best decision tree for their application.

Figure 2. iNEMO-based decision tree.

1. Collect data

The first step is to collect a representative set of data for the motion-related application being modelled. Examples of physical parameters include acceleration, temperature, sound, pressure, magnetic field, depending on your application.

2. Label and filter data and configuration features

Once the data is collected, a label is assigned to each statistical data pattern associated with an identified outcome, e.g. ‘jogging’ or ‘failure mode’. The computation blocks, i.e., the filters and features, can then be configured. The features are statistical parameters computed from the input data (or from the filtered data) in a defined time window, selectable by the user based on the specific application.

3. Build the decision tree

Use a machine learning tool for data mining tasks (such as Weka, Rapidminer, Matlab, Python), to generate settings and identify limits in the sample data to build a decision tree which recognises the type of motion data to be detected.

4. Embed the decision tree in the MLC

Weka or similar tools then generate a configuration file that is uploaded into the sensor and you are ready to go.

Operating mode: process new data using a trained decision tree

Finally, when the device is programmed, the machine learning core results can be processed using the defined, trained decision tree in your application. Developers can also get support and exchange ideas in the MEMS and Machine Learning and AI community page on the STMicroelectronics website (www.st.com).

For more information contact Robin Scholes, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rscholes@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Synchronous buck converter
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated introduced the AP62600 synchronous DC-DC buck converter for point-of-load (POL) conversion in applications such as TVs, monitors, white goods, home appliances, consumer electronics ...

Read more...
Tiny step-down regulator
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTM4657 is part of Analog Devices’ family of tiny, high-efficiency, identical pin-out, step-down µModule devices. The LTM4657 is designed to operate at lower switching frequencies than the LTM4626 ...

Read more...
Versatile temperature sensor IC
25 March 2020 , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Although the WSEN-TIDS temperature sensor from Würth Elektronik measures just 2,0 x 2,0 x 0,5 mm, its range of application is wide. Its accuracy in the measuring range -40°C to 125°C is ±0,5°C, while ...

Read more...
Cryptographic MCU protects against malware
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , DSP, Micros & Memory
With the rapid growth of 5G including new cellular infrastructure, growing networks and data centres supporting expanding cloud computing, developers are seeking new ways to ensure operating systems remain ...

Read more...
Bipolar DC-DC supply design sources and sinks current
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
Most electronic systems depend on power voltage rails that are either positive or negative, but a few applications require individual rails that can be both. In these situations, positive or negative ...

Read more...
Versatile temperature sensor IC
29 April 2020 , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Although the WSEN-TIDS temperature sensor from Würth Elektronik measures just 2,0 x 2,0 x 0,5 mm, its range of application is wide. Its accuracy in the measuring range -40°C to 125°C is ±0,5°C, while ...

Read more...
MCU with embedded LoRa transceiver
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32WL is the world’s first wireless microcontroller (MCU) to integrate a LoRa transceiver on its silicon die. Until now, the industry either had discrete MCUs and transceivers, or both components ...

Read more...
What place is there for electronics in horticulture/agriculture?
29 April 2020, Technews Publishing, OSRAM Opto Semiconductor SA, Altron Arrow , Editor's Choice
Dataweek takes a look at what place there is for electronics in horticulture and agriculture, what roles they are serving and what their uptake is in the South African market.

Read more...
Video Reel: RFID evaluation board
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Multimedia, Videos
The ST25RU3993-EVAL board is an STMicroelectronics RAIN RFID (UHF) reader system based on the ST25RU3993 integrated reader IC. The objective of the ST25RU3993-EVAL board is to provide engineers, students ...

Read more...
ADC for harsh industrial environments
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADC120 is a low-power, eight-channel pure CMOS 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) specified for conversion from 50 KSps to 1 MSps, tested at 1 MSps. The architecture is based on a successive-approximation ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved