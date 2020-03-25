Modem cards for industrial IoT applications

Gemalto’s family of Cinterion IoT modem cards delivers instant access to both LTE cellular and 5G networks for a range of industrial IoT applications like vending machines or digital signage, routers and gateways. The easy-to-integrate device easily plugs into an existing card slot. The modem cards use a variety of Cinterion IoT modules to provide reliable and secure connectivity to meet diverse solution needs.
For PCIe card slots, the modem cards range from LTE Cat. 1 for applications not dependent on speed, such as smart vending machines, to ultra-high-speed LTE Advanced for industrial routers, kiosk systems and video surveillance applications. For applications requiring enhanced mobile broadband such as high-speed routers, gateways and computing devices, 5G is offered with an M.2 form factor.
Cinterion IoT modem cards offer a range of varying features and capabilities including soldered MIMs or plug-in SIMs, integrated GPS, IP services, embedded Java, antenna diagnostics and more. Like all Cinterion products, their rugged design, advanced engineering and highest manufacturing standards make them reliable in the most extreme environments and over the long life of any IoT solution.
Flexible, plug-and-play LTE connectivity ideally suited to industrial IoT
The Cinterion LTE modem cards are designed to provide cellular connectivity supporting either LTE Cat. 1, Cat. 3 or Cat. 6 technology requirements. The modem cards share a single PCB design and footprint, making it easy and risk-free to switch from one network standard to another as connectivity needs change.
The cards quickly plug into existing mini PCIe card slots or M.2 for 5G to provide instant access to cellular networks for any industrial IoT application.
The critical features of Cinterion IoT modem cards include:
LTE
• USB interface through mPCIe connectors (LTE cards).
• U.FL main antenna connector.
• GPS antenna connector.
• Diversity antenna connector.
• 3,3 V power supply.
• 3FF ‘micro-SIM’ cardholder.
5G eMBB
• 5G/4G/3G multi-mode module with M.2 form factor, optimised for IoT and eMBB applications.
