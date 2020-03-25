Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

XMC board ideal for waveform generation

29 April 2020 Computer/Embedded Technology

Pentek announced its most recent addition to the Jade architecture family, the Jade Model 71871, a four-channel 1,25 GHz D/A converter XMC for RF and IF waveform generation. The Model 71871 combines two Texas Instruments DAC3484s to deliver four independent analog outputs each through its own digital up-converter and 16-bit D/A with sampling rates up to 1,25 GHz. A Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA contains factory-installed functions that include a sophisticated D/A waveform generation IP module. It allows users to easily deliver waveforms stored in either on-board memory or off-board host memory to the four D/As. Complex output waveforms, each with bandwidths up to 250 MHz, can be independently translated to programmable IF frequencies.

“The Jade Model 71871 builds on the capabilities of the popular Jade line of XMCs,” said Robert Sgandurra, director of product management. “Pentek’s Navigator Design Suite adds more IP with each product release, all of which is fully available to our customers for even more effective product development.”

The Model 71871 can be configured with a range of Kintex UltraScale FPGAs to match specific requirements of the processing task, spanning the entry-level KU035 (with 1700 DSP slices) to the high-performance KU115 (with 5520 DSP slices). The KU115 is ideal for demanding beam-forming, modulation, encoding and encryption of the signals prior to transmission. For applications not requiring large DSP resources or logic, a lower-cost FPGA can be installed.

A pair of front-panel μSync connectors allows multiple modules to be synchronised. The Model 71871 can be optionally configured with a P14 PMC connector with 24 pairs of LVDS connections to the FPGA for custom I/O to the carrier board. An optional P16 XMC connector adds an 8X gigabit link to the FPGA to support serial protocols.

The Jade architecture

The Pentek Jade architecture is based on the Xilinx Kintex UltraScale FPGA, which raises digital signal processing (DSP) performance by over 50% over the previous family, with equally impressive reductions in cost, power dissipation and weight.

As the central feature of the Jade architecture, the FPGA has access to all data and control paths, enabling factory-installed functions including data multiplexing, channel selection, data unpacking, gating, triggering and memory control. A 5 GB bank of 2400 MHz DDR4 SDRAM provides on-board storage of waveforms for output through the D/As.

Navigator Design Suite for streamlined IP development

Pentek’s Navigator Design Suite was designed from the ground up to work with Pentek’s Jade architecture and Xilinx’s Vivado Design Suite, providing an unparalleled plug-and-play solution to the complex task of IP and control software creation and compatibility. Graphical design entry for Xilinx and Pentek AXI4-compliant IP modules using the Xilinx IP Integrator greatly speeds development tasks.

The Navigator Design Suite consists of two components: Navigator FDK (FPGA Design Kit) for integrating custom IP into Pentek sourced designs, and Navigator BSP (Board Support Package) for creating host applications. Users can work efficiently at the API level for software development and with an intuitive graphical interface for IP design. The Navigator BSP is available for Windows and Linux operating systems.

Designed for air-cooled, conduction-cooled and rugged operating environments, the Model 71871 XMC module comes with 5 GB of DDR4 SDRAM.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 975 8894
Fax: +27 21 975 6456
Email: sales@ri-tech.co.za
www: www.ri-tech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rugged Interconnect Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

NXP streamlines development with Microsoft Azure RTOS
29 April 2020, EBV Electrolink , Computer/Embedded Technology
NXP Semiconductors expanded its partnership with Microsoft to bring Microsoft Azure RTOS, a comprehensive real-time operating system (RTOS), to a broader range of processing solutions from its EdgeVerse ...

Read more...
‘World’s smallest’ single-board computer
25 March 2020, Centurion Micro Electronics , Computer/Embedded Technology
AMD has been producing x86 type CPUs since the eighties. Over the years it has had numerous CPU families and in 2017 released its latest Zen Core family and branded the CPUs ‘Ryzen’. In 2020 AMD released ...

Read more...
‘World’s smallest’ single-board computer
29 April 2020, Centurion Micro Electronics , Computer/Embedded Technology
AMD has been producing x86 type CPUs since the eighties. Over the years it has had numerous CPU families and in 2017 released its latest Zen Core family and branded the CPUs ‘Ryzen’. In 2020 AMD released ...

Read more...
Mini PCIe reference design for MIL-STD-1553
25 March 2020, ASIC Design Services , Computer/Embedded Technology
Holt Integrated Circuits introduced a new dual-channel development kit and complete reference design based on the popular HI-2130LBx MIL-STD-1553 fully integrated terminals. The kit includes a full-size ...

Read more...
Compact fanless PC for harsh environments
25 March 2020, Brandwagon Distribution , Computer/Embedded Technology
Compulab’s Airtop3 is a ruggedised, small-form-factor fanless IoT edge server with optimised performance, features and cooling. The ruggedised aluminium case is specially designed to generate natural ...

Read more...
AI cards optimised for vision processing
25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics , Computer/Embedded Technology
AI (artificial intelligence) is taking the world of IoT by storm. While many aspects of AI are computing- and resource-intensive, others rely on small and swift devices that can quickly deliver results. ...

Read more...
Bluetooth LE programmable robot for sensor-based applications
25 March 2020 , Computer/Embedded Technology
Nordic Semiconductor announced that Sphero, a Colorado, USA-based consumer robotics and toy company, has selected Nordic’s nRF52832 Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) system-on-chip (SoC) as the primary ...

Read more...
Waterproof touchscreen keyboard console
26 February 2020, Brandwagon Distribution , Computer/Embedded Technology
The industrial IP65-rated keyboard console from Digisign features a high-performance fanless processor and a user-friendly IP65 touch monitor, making it a modern solution for industrial automation and ...

Read more...
NVIDIA-powered computing for AI at the edge
26 February 2020, Altron Arrow , Computer/Embedded Technology
The AI revolution is transforming industries, reaching products that are smaller and more affordable than ever before. Many companies have been constrained by the challenges of size, power, and AI compute ...

Read more...
Silicon Labs makes µC/ RTOS open source
26 February 2020, NuVision Electronics , Computer/Embedded Technology
Silicon Labs has announced a new open-source licensing model for the Micrium µC/ family of RTOS (real-time operating system) components. By adopting permissive licence terms for the µC/ components, the ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved