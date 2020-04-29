RF connectors and cable assemblies
29 April 2020
Interconnection
Sure-Seal’s RF connector series offers an excellent waterproof connector solution for harsh environment communication systems. Connectors and cable assemblies are available in a variety of permutations including BNC, TNC, SMA, Micro BNC, FME and more.
This RF connector series from PEI-Genesis prevents environmental damage with an IP68 protection rating against water and dust.
The RF connector series is suitable for flexible, semi-flexible and semi-rigid cables and is fully compatible with Mil-STD-348B, providing the customer with a reliable, rugged interconnect for industrial control networks and other mission-critical applications. PEI-Genesis partners with design engineers to also build custom solutions with the Sure-Seal RF connector series.
For more information contact IPD Electronics, +27 12 345 3619, info@ipdelectronics.com, www.ipdelectronics.com
