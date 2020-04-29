Robust miniature connectors

The ERNI MicroCon series of connectors offers miniaturised, double-row fine-pitch connection capabilities. Its small 0,8 mm pitch is suitable for demanding applications within industrial, medical, lighting, automotive and consumer markets.
This series can accommodate 12nbsp;to 100nbsp;pins. Due to different connector heights, board-to-board distances of 5nbsp;mm to 10nbsp;mm can be realised. The 50-pin male connectors show dimensions of only 24,2nbsp;mm x 4,7nbsp;mm, with different heights.
The mezzanine feature means that a wider variety of parallel PCB connections and coplanar configurations are possible. The blind-mate pre-centring with increased catch-range ensures secure plugging, while the reinforced outer walls of the multipole connector allow a high degree of robustness.
